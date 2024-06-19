Search icon

19th Jun 2024

Martin Lewis fan wakes up to £35k in bank account after following his advice

Nina McLaughlin

The money-saving-expert helped the woman access tens of thousands of pounds almost overnight.

We’re all aware at this stage of the financial prowess of Martin Lewis, and his already trusted advice has become even more helpful in the midst of a nationwide cost of living crisis.

The financial journalist doles out monetary guidance on his ITV show The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, and during his segment on This Morning.

Lewis posted on X, formerly Twitter: “I’m so lucky in my work. Just got this email via MSE, ‘I’m emailing on behalf of my sister. Her partner died back in 2007 and had two boys aged 2 and 9 at that time. She seen your show and applied before Christmas. Today she woke up with £35,000 in her bank. From her and her boys. Thank you. This has changed her life.’

“It feels good.”

While Lewis didn’t reveal how the woman earned the £35k, many followers on X have attributed it to Bereavement Support Payment, something which the 51 year old broadcaster has spoken a lot about recently.

Bereavement Support was expanded by the government not too long ago to include a wider range of people. Because of this, many could backdate their claim for for when a partner died on or after April 6, 2017.

Unfortunately, for those hoping to avail of the benefit, the deadline for the backdated payment for Bereavement Support Payment expired on February 8 2024.

However, the good news is, some may still be eligible for a smaller payment through the Widowed Parents Allowance which doesn’t completely expire until November 8 of this year.

Users on X are so enamoured by Lewis’ financial wisdom, that several have called for him to run for a seat in parliament.

One user wrote: “Mr Lewis for PM I say..honesty and doing well for the public are 2 things that this government is lacking badly in..youd get my vote 100%.”

Another commented: “If you ever (and I truly hope you would) decide to go into politics… guaranteed almost everyone would vote for you. You should think about it.”

Others shared their own stories of availing of the Bereavement Support Payment.

One of the most liked comments read: “After my wife died in 2018, the 18 monthly payments really kept the wolf from the door as I took time off work to look after our young son. And they now apply to unmarried partners, which is wonderful.”

Another wrote: “I also received £35,000, my partner died in 2011 when our daughter was just 16 months old. It’s a shame it took them so long to catch up with the times and then they didn’t even make it known, I would never have known about it if it wasn’t for you and MSE so thank you.”

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, Lewis advised people born between the years 1985 and 2006 to put £1 into a Lifetime ISA in order to help them buy a house.

He explained that the government will then add a 25 per cent bonus to your savings, up to a maximum of £1,000 per year.

