Martin Lewis warns people to stock up on household necessity ahead of price increase

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to Brits over price rises that are set to take place

The country’s official Money Saving Expert has spoken out about price rises of a household staple.

Royal Mail have confirmed that prices of stamps are set to increase once again.

For a first-class stamp on a standard letter, the price is going up from £1.25 to £1.35, marking a rise of 8%.

Similarly, the cost of a first-class stamp for a large letter is going up to £2.10 from £1.95, once again meaning an increase of 8%.

Second-class stamps are even more affected, with standard letters going up by 13% to 85p from 75p.

For reference, just a year ago a first-class stamp cost customers just 95p, before the price rose in both April and then October.

“For years, every time stamps go up in price I’ve suggested people stock up and bulk-buy in advance, as provided the stamp doesn’t have a price on it and instead just says the postage class, it’s still valid after the hike,” Lewis said.

“This has been an effective tactic, as a first-class letter stamp is now £1.25, soon to be rising to £1.35 – in 2012 it was just 60p. So you may as well stock up now.”

Related links:

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

Martin Lewis shares how Ring doorbell customers can beat ‘scandalous’ price hikes

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food