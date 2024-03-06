The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

If someone asked you what was the one part of a Full English breakfast that you couldn’t possibly go without, what would you say?
If your answer was bacon, then the British public agrees with you. A YouGov survey from 2017 has revealed it to be the most important ingredient in our morning fry-up, with 89% of people saying they’d want it on their plate.
What are that other 11% playing at?
Sausage was the second most popular ingredient, with 82%, followed by the humble toast with 73%. Toast is like the James Milner of the Full English – it’s not flashy or mind-blowing, but your breakfast is far less solid without it.
People always argue about whether beans deserve a place on the plate, but this poll showed that they’re actually more important than any type of egg – 71% of people want a helping of baked beans, compared with 65% for fried egg. Scrambled egg was a necessity for 34% and 24% of people go for poached.
In a slightly more rogue choice, 6% of Brits want pancakes with their Full English. Fucking hipsters.
Here are all the possible ingredients in a Full English, ranked by popularity:
- Bacon – 89%
- Sausage – 82%
- Toast – 73%
- Beans – 71%
- Fried egg – 65%
- Hash brown – 60%
- Fried mushrooms – 48%
- Fried bread – 47%
- Grilled tomato – 45%
- Grilled mushrooms – 44%
- Black pudding – 35%
- Scrambled egg – 34%
- Poached egg – 24%
- Fried tomato – 23%
- Tinned tomatoes – 21%
- Sautéed potatoes – 17%
- Chips – 9%
- Vegetarian sausage – 7%
- Pancakes – 6%
- Boiled egg – 6%
- White pudding – 3%