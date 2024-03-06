Search icon

06th Mar 2024

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

Here's every possible ingredient in a Full English, ranked by popularity.

JOE

If someone asked you what was the one part of a Full English breakfast that you couldn’t possibly go without, what would you say?

If your answer was bacon, then the British public agrees with you. A YouGov survey from 2017 has revealed it to be the most important ingredient in our morning fry-up, with 89% of people saying they’d want it on their plate.

What are that other 11% playing at?

Sausage was the second most popular ingredient, with 82%, followed by the humble toast with 73%. Toast is like the James Milner of the Full English – it’s not flashy or mind-blowing, but your breakfast is far less solid without it.

People always argue about whether beans deserve a place on the plate, but this poll showed that they’re actually more important than any type of egg – 71% of people want a helping of baked beans, compared with 65% for fried egg. Scrambled egg was a necessity for 34% and 24% of people go for poached.

In a slightly more rogue choice, 6% of Brits want pancakes with their Full English. Fucking hipsters.

Here are all the possible ingredients in a Full English, ranked by popularity:

  1. Bacon – 89%
  2. Sausage – 82%
  3. Toast – 73%
  4. Beans – 71%
  5. Fried egg – 65%
  6. Hash brown – 60%
  7. Fried mushrooms – 48%
  8. Fried bread – 47%
  9. Grilled tomato – 45%
  10. Grilled mushrooms – 44%
  11. Black pudding – 35%
  12. Scrambled egg – 34%
  13. Poached egg – 24%
  14. Fried tomato – 23%
  15. Tinned tomatoes – 21%
  16. Sautéed potatoes – 17%
  17. Chips – 9%
  18. Vegetarian sausage – 7%
  19. Pancakes – 6%
  20. Boiled egg – 6%
  21. White pudding – 3%

Do you agree with the masses? Vote for your favourite part of the Full English in our poll:

 

Bacon,Breakfast,Food,full english

