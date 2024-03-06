The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

Here's every possible ingredient in a Full English, ranked by popularity.

If someone asked you what was the one part of a Full English breakfast that you couldn’t possibly go without, what would you say?

If your answer was bacon, then the British public agrees with you. A YouGov survey from 2017 has revealed it to be the most important ingredient in our morning fry-up, with 89% of people saying they’d want it on their plate.

What are that other 11% playing at?

Sausage was the second most popular ingredient, with 82%, followed by the humble toast with 73%. Toast is like the James Milner of the Full English – it’s not flashy or mind-blowing, but your breakfast is far less solid without it.

People always argue about whether beans deserve a place on the plate, but this poll showed that they’re actually more important than any type of egg – 71% of people want a helping of baked beans, compared with 65% for fried egg. Scrambled egg was a necessity for 34% and 24% of people go for poached.

In a slightly more rogue choice, 6% of Brits want pancakes with their Full English. Fucking hipsters.

Here are all the possible ingredients in a Full English, ranked by popularity:

Bacon – 89% Sausage – 82% Toast – 73% Beans – 71% Fried egg – 65% Hash brown – 60% Fried mushrooms – 48% Fried bread – 47% Grilled tomato – 45% Grilled mushrooms – 44% Black pudding – 35% Scrambled egg – 34% Poached egg – 24% Fried tomato – 23% Tinned tomatoes – 21% Sautéed potatoes – 17% Chips – 9% Vegetarian sausage – 7% Pancakes – 6% Boiled egg – 6% White pudding – 3%

