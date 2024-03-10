Man arrested following Buckingham Palace gate crash

The gates of the King’s residence have been boarded up after the incident.

A man was arrested by armed police after crashing into the gates of Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers rushed to the scene after a car rammed into the main entrance gates of the royal residence in Westminster, central London.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:30am yesterday morning, and images taken at the residence by passers-by this morning show the iconic wrought iron gates boarded up and in need of repair.

The Met Police have since issued a statement confirming that a man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Footage that appeared on social media in the hours following the event, but has since been deleted, showed armed officers surrounding the driver who was on his knees as they ordered him to ‘keep your hands on your head’.

The Met said there were no reports of any injuries. A police spokesperson said: “At approximately 02:33hrs on Saturday, 09 March a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital.

“There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

