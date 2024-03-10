Search icon

News

10th Mar 2024

Man arrested following Buckingham Palace gate crash

Ryan Price

The gates of the King’s residence have been boarded up after the incident.

A man was arrested by armed police after crashing into the gates of Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers rushed to the scene after a car rammed into the main entrance gates of the royal residence in Westminster, central London.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:30am yesterday morning, and images taken at the residence by passers-by this morning show the iconic wrought iron gates boarded up and in need of repair.

The Met Police have since issued a statement confirming that a man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Footage that appeared on social media in the hours following the event, but has since been deleted, showed armed officers surrounding the driver who was on his knees as they ordered him to ‘keep your hands on your head’.

(Image: YouTube)

The Met said there were no reports of any injuries. A police spokesperson said: “At approximately 02:33hrs on Saturday, 09 March a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital.

“There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Related Links:

Kate Middleton kept surgery details private to ‘protect her children’

More Royal speculation as Queen Camilla announces break from public duties

Bizarre Kate Middleton conspiracy theories explode online as Royal not seen for months

King Charles releases statement after shock Royal family death

Topics:

Arrested,Buckingham Palace,Crash,king charles,News,Royal Family

RELATED ARTICLES

First official picture of Princess of Wales released since surgery

Kate Middleton

First official picture of Princess of Wales released since surgery

By Ryan Price

11-year-old boy stopped by police while driving BMW X5 towing caravan along motorway

Driving

11-year-old boy stopped by police while driving BMW X5 towing caravan along motorway

By Nina McLaughlin

Yes there is an International Men’s Day, so stop asking every March 8th

Feminism

Yes there is an International Men’s Day, so stop asking every March 8th

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world according to new study

United Kingdom

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world according to new study

By Ryan Price

Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

By Callum Boyle

Met Office issues alert over ‘extremely rare’ phenomenon set to cause ‘new Beast from the East’

beast from the east

Met Office issues alert over ‘extremely rare’ phenomenon set to cause ‘new Beast from the East’

By JOE

People stunned after discovering what woman’s pineapple tattoo means

People stunned after discovering what woman’s pineapple tattoo means

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix to air docuseries that includes Jose Mourinho’s Man United days

Entertainment

Netflix to air docuseries that includes Jose Mourinho’s Man United days

By Callum Boyle

Groom reveals new wife cheated on him with best man in brutal wedding speech

infidelity

Groom reveals new wife cheated on him with best man in brutal wedding speech

By JOE

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world according to new study

United Kingdom

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world according to new study

By Ryan Price

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes heaven

Afterlife

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes heaven

By Ryan Price

Jesse Lingard sets incredible record on home debut in South Korea

Football

Jesse Lingard sets incredible record on home debut in South Korea

By Callum Boyle

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

Andrew Garfield

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

By Ryan Price

Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

By Callum Boyle

Mikel Arteta sends message to Aaron Ramsdale after major error in Brentford win

Aaron Ramsdale

Mikel Arteta sends message to Aaron Ramsdale after major error in Brentford win

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Casemiro rewards pitch-invading fan after Man United’s win against Everton

Casemiro

Casemiro rewards pitch-invading fan after Man United’s win against Everton

By Callum Boyle

Parents blasted for letting their toddler ‘run wild’ on long-haul flight

Child

Parents blasted for letting their toddler ‘run wild’ on long-haul flight

By Ryan Price

Upcoming horror film with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes looks like The Exorcist meets The King of Comedy

Cinema

Upcoming horror film with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes looks like The Exorcist meets The King of Comedy

By Ryan Price

Wayne Rooney has “no sympathy” for “privileged” Marcus Rashford

Wayne Rooney has “no sympathy” for “privileged” Marcus Rashford

By Lee Costello

‘My husband wants an open marriage because he’s unsatisfied with my body’

‘My husband wants an open marriage because he’s unsatisfied with my body’

By JOE

Couple living in storage unit get kicked out after they went viral

couple

Couple living in storage unit get kicked out after they went viral

By Ryan Price

Load more stories