Major disruption as train stations closed after death on tracks

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Passengers face major disruptions after a person on tracks close to London Waterloo station.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction.

According to the Mirror, many trains have been cancelled and others are being delayed with the disruption expected to last all day.

Surbiton station and others have been forced to close as a result.

National Rail said: "The emergency services have safely carried out their work between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction, resulting in all lines being open.

"As service recovers, trains between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day."

South Western Railway said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Clapham Junction and London Waterloo some lines are blocked.

"Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

"Response teams are on site. In order to allow emergency services access to the railway all power to the track will need to be switched off in the affected area. At this time we don't know when the lines are expected to reopen."

British Transport Police said: "We were called to Queenstown Road railway station at 11.49am on April 9 to reports of a casualty on the tracks.