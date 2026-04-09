BREAKING

Defence secretary John Healey has revealed a month-long operation by British forces against Russian spy submarines in seas to the north of the UK.

Speaking to reporters, Healey revealed the UK and allies tracked a Russian attack submarine and two spy subs in the North Atlantic, close to vital cable and pipeline infrastructure.

"We see you, we see your activity over our cables and our pipelines," he said in a statement directly to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"We will not tolerate any attempt to threaten our way of life," he continued.

"You should know that any attempt to damage them will not be tolerated and will have serious consequences’.”

"Putin's covert operation failed because this government is delivering our first duty - protecting Britain," he added.

Healey said the Russian operation occurred “while the eyes of many were trained on the Middle East” due to the war in Iran.

A Royal Navy warship and P8 marine patrol aircraft were involved in the UK operation to “track and to deter any malign activity” by the Russian subs.