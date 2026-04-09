The US has not had a military draft since the Vietnam War

The US military is to automatically enrol men who are eligible to fight into the military draft pool from December this year.

Most men aged between 18 and 15 are already required to register with the Selective Service System (SSS), but the new proposals mean men will be automatically registered within 30 days of turning 18.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth set out the proposals, which are aimed at streamlining the self-registration process and to save money.

The SSS is a database from which eligible men are to be called up in the case of a 'national emergency', according to proposed rules from the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.

The 2026 National Defense Authorization Act introduced automatic registration.

The US has not had a military draft since the Vietnam War, and military service has been voluntary since 1973.

Karoline Leavitt refused to rule out the reintroduction of the draft for the Iran War.

The White House Press Secretary said last month: "President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table. I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly."

However, she added that it is not currently part of the plan.