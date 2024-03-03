Search icon

03rd Mar 2024

Lucky Brit wins £15m lottery jackpot

Charlie Herbert

lottery winner

An unknown Brit has scooped a £15,000,000 jackpot on the lottery.

The player landed all six main numbers on Saturday’s ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot.

Meanwhile, two other lukcy players matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1,000,000, the National Lottery said last night.

The winning numbers were two, 20, 34, 40, 48 and 59, with the bonus ball being six.

The owner of the winning ticket had draw number 2,942 and has until August 29 to come forward and claim the prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: Brilliant news, one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s incredible £15,000,000 ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto jackpot!

‘What an exciting start to the month! Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim tonight’s exciting jackpot prize.

‘By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30,000,000 each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

‘This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.’

So check those tickets, as you could be the lucky winner. Of course, it is then up to the winner as to whether they want to make their identity known or not.

