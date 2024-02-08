Search icon

News

08th Feb 2024

Couple win £20 million on lottery after working out ‘loophole’ in just three minutes

Nina McLaughlin

An American couple have spoken out after winning £20 million on the lottery

As much as we all think the lottery can just be luck, for some there is a theory around their entries.

However, for Jerry and Marge Selbee from Evart, Michigan, they found a ‘loophole’ that meant they could cheat the system to win even bigger.

The duo had entered the Cash Winfall, which was based in Michigan.

In the game, if the jackpot reached $5 million and no one matched all 6 numbers, the cash would then come down to the winners of the lower tiers.

However, Jerry, who has confessed himself that he is good at maths, realised there was a way to win cash methodically.

“If I played $1100, mathematically I’d have one four-number winner – that’s 1000 bucks,” he said.

“I divided 1100 by six instead of 57, because I did a mental quick dirty, and I come up with 18. So I knew I’d have either 18 or 19 three-number winners, and that’s 50 bucks each.

“At 18, I got $1000 for a four-number winner, and I got 18 three-number winners worth $50 each, so that’s 900 bucks.

“So I got $1100 invested and I’ve got a $1900 return.”

If that sounds like double Dutch to you, then don’t worry because Cash Winfall has since been pulled after authorities realised the loophole existed.

However, for Marge and Jerry, this realisation meant they could exploit the lottery.

In their first go, they bought  $3600 worth of tickets, which translated to $6,300 after they won.

Next time round, they bought $8000 worth of tickets, and once again doubled their investment.

“It is actually just basic arithmetic,” Jerry said.

“It gave you the satisfaction of being successful at something that was worthwhile to not only us personally but to our friends and our family.”

The Selbees even got their friends and family involved in the game.

When the Winfall closed down in Michigan, the Selbees went on to play it in Massachusetts instead.

However, by 2011, the Boston Globe had cottoned onto the trick, and the Winfall closed down in 2012.

By then, though, the Selbees were sweet as they had already profited off their clever mathematics.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

PlayStation drops tons of critically acclaimed games for next to nothing

PlayStation

PlayStation drops tons of critically acclaimed games for next to nothing

By Simon Kelly

Jesse Lingard’s new teammates ‘woke up a year younger’ in June

Football

Jesse Lingard’s new teammates ‘woke up a year younger’ in June

By Callum Boyle

Horrifying trailer drops for slasher told from the killer’s point of view

Horror

Horrifying trailer drops for slasher told from the killer’s point of view

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

Chilling documentary investigates ‘world’s tallest waterslide’ that decapitated child

Documentary

Chilling documentary investigates ‘world’s tallest waterslide’ that decapitated child

By Charlie Herbert

Why winning the Carabao Cup could be a disaster for Chelsea

Carabao Cup

Why winning the Carabao Cup could be a disaster for Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Man spends eight years making 23ft matchstick Eiffel Tower before it’s rejected by Guinness World Records

Man spends eight years making 23ft matchstick Eiffel Tower before it’s rejected by Guinness World Records

By Nina McLaughlin

There will be united Ireland referendum by 2030, says Sinn Fein leader

Ireland

There will be united Ireland referendum by 2030, says Sinn Fein leader

By Simon Kelly

Martin Lewis warning to drivers causes 262,500 to come forward for cash payout

Cars

Martin Lewis warning to drivers causes 262,500 to come forward for cash payout

By Charlie Herbert

American brings entire suitcase of Diet Coke on holiday thinking Europe doesn’t sell it

Americans

American brings entire suitcase of Diet Coke on holiday thinking Europe doesn’t sell it

By JOE

Football to introduce blue cards in major refereeing shake up

Blue cards

Football to introduce blue cards in major refereeing shake up

By Callum Boyle

Paul Chuckle calls in experts to help after ‘ghost got into bed with him’

Ghosts

Paul Chuckle calls in experts to help after ‘ghost got into bed with him’

By Charlie Herbert

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

Chilling documentary investigates ‘world’s tallest waterslide’ that decapitated child

Documentary

Chilling documentary investigates ‘world’s tallest waterslide’ that decapitated child

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

Kneecap claim they’ve been blocked from music funding after tour poster ‘p***** off Tories’

Arlene Foster

Kneecap claim they’ve been blocked from music funding after tour poster ‘p***** off Tories’

By Stephen Porzio

Ayo Edebiri rumoured to replace Johnny Depp as lead for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Ayo Edebiri rumoured to replace Johnny Depp as lead for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

By Nina McLaughlin

Why winning the Carabao Cup could be a disaster for Chelsea

Carabao Cup

Why winning the Carabao Cup could be a disaster for Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Cillian Murphy’s son cast in upcoming film alongside big Hollywood names

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy’s son cast in upcoming film alongside big Hollywood names

By Simon Kelly

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

air fryer

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

By JOE

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

nose

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories