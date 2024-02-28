Search icon

28th Feb 2024

Kate Middleton health update issued as Prince William pulls out of event

Nina McLaughlin

A source close to the Palace has issued an update on Kate Middleton’s condition

Concern is increasingly growing around the Princess of Wales, but the Palace has issued a fresh update on her condition.

The Princess has been out of action since mid-January, when she underwent abdominal surgery at the London Clinic. She is not due to return to royal duties until after Easter.

It comes after Prince William pulled out of an event due to a ‘personal matter’.

He had been due to attend a memorial service for his late godfather King Constantine of Greece, but did not attend due to the personal issues.

This has led to widespread speculation as to Kate’s whereabouts, with people on social media claiming she has been absent due to everything from getting a Brazilian bum lift to Prince William having an affair.

Despite the bounty of theories, a source close to the Royals has issued an update on her condition.

“The Princess of Wales continues to be doing well,” they told The Mirror.

It echoes the same sentiment that the initial statement did following her surgery on January 16.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” it said.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The statement added: “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

