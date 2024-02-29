Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

Kate Middleton has not been seen in public since Christmas Day

Kensington Palace officials have issued an update on Kate Middleton amid major public concern for the Princess.

The mum-of-three has not been seen in public since Christmas Day, but palace officials confirmed she is doing well.

The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January, but the exact surgery was never disclosed by royal officials.

The lack of information and her low profile have led many people to worry about Princess Catherine.

Social media users claimed she had gone ‘missing’ with others even spreading more outlandish theories on TikTok.

Kate Middleton’s spokesperson confirmed she would not return to royal duties until after Easter as her recovery would take some time.

The mum has been recovering from her operation at her home, Adaleide Cottage, with her husband, Prince William, and their three children.

The couple asked the public to respect their privacy during this time, but speculation has been rife ever since it was confirmed Kate was due to have surgery.

Today, a palace official swiftly shut down the rumours in a statement to The Sun.

They confirmed that Princess Kate will not return to work until after Easter.

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”

The officials also told the newspaper that Prince William is due to return to work after he was forced to dismiss an event due to a “personal matter”.

The palace dismissed the “wild conspiracy theories” that had been spreading online over the last few weeks.

Princess Catherine is reportedly recovering well at home, despite what the conspiracy theorists on TikTok say.