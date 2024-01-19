Search icon

19th Jan 2024

Jordan Henderson says leaving Saudi Arabia was a ‘football decision’

Callum Boyle

Jordan Henderson

Henderson was confirmed as an Ajax player on Thursday

Jordan Henderson has insisted that his decision to leave Saudi Arabia was for footballing reasons only.

Henderson was unveiled as an Ajax player on Friday after signing from Al Ettifaq.

The former Liverpool captain spent just six months in the Middle East but struggled to settle with his family – who lived in neighbouring Bahrain – as well as the heat, humidity and quality of football.

His move sparked plenty of controversy given his previous work with the LGBTQ+ community, who had various parties call him out.

Despite the backlash, the 33-year-old says he still has the same beliefs that he always has done and said he felt sad if he had upset anyone.

“If any people from that community feel let down or hurt I apologise,” the England midfielder said.

“If anyone was offended or feel as though I upset them, that’s on me, that was my decision and I apologise for that. It was never my intention.

“I just want to look forward now and concentrate on being the best player I can for Ajax. My beliefs have never changed and never will. Again I can only apologise if people feel let down.

“It had nothing to do with anything bar a footballing decision. I felt it was a perfect opportunity to come to such a huge club and showcase what I’ve done my whole life – dedicate my life to football and be as successful as possible. “

He also said he had no bad feelings about the Saudi Pro League despite ending his £350,000-a-week three-year contract two-and-a-half-years early.

“I have a lot of respect for them and those that made me feel welcome. If anyone is offended, I apologise, that was never my intention,” Henderson added.

“Looking back at the time, it was a big decision and one I felt was right for me.

“Things change quickly in football and I’m happy to make this decision (to come to Ajax) and I felt this opportunity was too big to turn down for me. 

‘In life, if you wanna call them regrets or mistakes you can, but they’re only mistakes if you don’t learn from them and I learnt a lot of things about Saudi. 

“I haven’t got a bad word to say about anyone. I have friends over there I’ll speak to forever and there were still positives to come out of it.

“In the end it didn’t turn out way we both wanted to, but it ended on great terms.”

Henderson has already made a huge impact at the Dutch giants, becoming the fastest selling player shirt in the club’s history. He will wear the number six at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

