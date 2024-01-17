Search icon

Football

17th Jan 2024

Al-Ettifaq want to sign Liverpool midfielder as Jordan Henderson replacement

Jordan Henderson

Gerrard is literally trying to become Liverpool 2.0

With Jordan Henderson on the way out, Al Ettifaq are on the look out for a new midfielder.

And undeterred by what now looks like something of a flop, with Jordan Henderson reportedly set to be on his way to Ajax just six months after joining, the Saudi club may be set to take a chance on a Liverpool star once again.

Thiago Alacantara began his Liverpool career in September 2020, having moved from Bundesliga kingpins Bayern Munich for €25 million but his days at Anfield appear to be numbered.

Alcantara, 32, showed glimpses of promise in a spell that has seen him make 97 appearances for Liverpool, but too often he has been unavailable for selection, having been blighted by a number of muscle injuries.

A hip problem sidelined him for almost the entirety of 2023, having been hampered by hamstring, thigh and calf issues prior to that. A son of Brazil’s former World Cup winner Mazinho, Alacantra is now being linked with two potential moves – to Flamengo in Brazil and to Al-Ettifaq.

Hamann Thiago

Al-Ettifaq, of course are managed by Anfield legend Steven Gerrard, who are currently languishing in 8th place in the Saudi Pro League table.

A long-time admirer of Alcantara, Klopp spoke very highly of the midfielder back in November, but given those consistent injury issues, may be forced to give up the ghost.

“The player is just exceptional,” said Klopp back then.

He has, however, strengthened his midfield options in recent times spending €145.2m on four players during the summer, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all signed during the summer.

Thiago’s contract, meanwhile, expires this summer and it remains to be seen if he will be given another one.

