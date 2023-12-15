Players are ‘hating every minute’ of big-money Saudi move

Some are wanting to leave already

Several players in Saudi Arabia are already thought to be regretting their moves, just months after making the move to the Middle East.

The Saudi Pro League sent seismic shockwaves through the footballing world in the summer transfer window as they attracted some of football’s biggest names to their league.

Most of those joining the likes of Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ettifaq and more were all offered luxury salaries to entice them to leave the Premier League and other leagues around the world.

But according to The Sun back in October, some players and managers have already had enough and want to make an early escape.

They added that some players are even “hating” their time in the Middle East and massively regretting their decision.

Football in Saudi Arabia doesn’t appear to have to taken off despite the influx of elite talent, with attendances still low.

Al Wehda’s game against Al Okhdood last week saw just 575 people turn up to the 62,000-capacity King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium – one of over 40 games to register numbers of less than 1,000 people.

Some attendances have even been as low as 200 during games this season.

