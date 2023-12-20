Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

People are being left heartbroken after learning of Tim Curry’s condition

Tim Curry was one of Hollywood’s biggest character actors, but he suffered a tragic health crisis that left him in a wheelchair for life.

The actor was perhaps best known for his iconic role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 film of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Curry also played the role in the original Broadway production of the musical, as well as working on a plethora of other significant stage shows, including Hair, Spamalot and a host of Shakespeare productions.

Aside from this, he starred in a variety of big-name projects, including The Hunt for Red October, Congo, Clue and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

However, what some fans are only just discovering is that the 77-year-old suffered a life-changing event back in 2012.

Curry had a major stroke, which meant he had to use a wheelchair indefinitely. The star went through rounds of speech and physical therapy following the event.

The actor hasn’t worked on stage or in a live action film role since his stroke, but he has returned to TV and voiceover work.

Projects that he has worked on in this time include Saving Santa, Gingertown and Axel: The Biggest Little Hero.

Curry was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at The Actors Fund Tony Awards Viewing Party back in 2015, when he opened up to Los Angeles magazine about how he coped after his stroke.

He said that his sense of humour has been “absolutely vital.”

“It’s not tough to maintain,” he said. “It is just part of my DNA.”

He added that the award “solidifies” his achievements.

“It’s very gracious of them, I think. I was thrilled when they told me and I am thrilled now,” he said.