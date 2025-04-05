Search icon

News

05th Apr 2025

Grand National 2025: How to land a £30 free bet at Paddy Power

JOE

Over 150,000 expectant sports fans will pack Aintree Racecourse on Saturday afternoon for the 2025 renewal of the world-famous Grand National. The 177th annual running of the event boasts a star-studded field as the royalty of thoroughbred racing turn out in force.

If you can’t make it to the Merseyside track on race day, you can follow all the build-up and race coverage live on television and the best live-streaming apps. Thanks to the ITV coverage, you can cheer on your picks from home. Viewers will enjoy expert commentary, the latest results, updated stats and trends, the latest betting odds and unrivalled coverage of the big race. All you need to do is find the winner.

Global online sportsbook Paddy Power offer extensive betting coverage of the Grand National, giving odds on the winner and an intriguing list of specials. You can predict the first two finishers with a forecast or aim for three with a tricast. There’s match betting on specific horses, the number of finishers, winning distances and more. 

Paddy Power’s 2025 Grand National coverage is something special, and you can join the party now. Simply click any link on this page to get started. Keep reading as former professional athlete and respected betting writer, Frank Monkhouse, previews.

Welcome bonus

The online sports betting market is incredibly competitive as the leading names battle for your attention, joined by the best new and online-only betting apps. To increase their reach and secure their continued success, the Paddy Power marketing team knows they must stand out from the crowd and encourage you to join them over the other available sportsbooks. How do they achieve that, leaving the competition in the shadows on one of the biggest days of the year in the UK gambling industry?

To catch your eye, Paddy Power offer all new customers a welcome bonus, and you can claim your share today. Join the sportsbook, deposit £5 or more and wager on a qualifying sportsbook market. Paddy Power will add a £30 free bet to your balance when your qualifying bet results. You can then use the promotion to gamble on the Grand National or any of the day’s supporting races at Aintree.

Claiming your welcome bonus free bet from Paddy Power is fast, simple and secure. The latest online security measures, including Secure Socket Layer technology, protect all details and transitions on the website or app. You can sign up, deposit, bet and claim your bonus with complete peace of mind using this UK Gambling Commission-licensed bookie.

How do you join and secure the free bet? I suggest signing up as early as possible. Here’s how to create an account at Paddy Power.

How to create an account

You can browse the Paddy Power website and app without creating an account. If you wish to gamble on horse racing and sports, you must register. Follow the steps below.

  1. Click any link on this page to Paddy Power.
  2. Hit the Join Now button at the top of the homepage.
  3. Complete the registration form, adding your date of birth, address and other info.
  4. Add the Paddy Power promo code and deposit £10 or more.
  5. Gamble on a sportsbook market with odds of evens (2.0) or higher.
  6. When your first bet results, you’ll get the bonus.
  7. Use your £30 in free bets to gamble on racing.

When joining a bookmaker remotely, you must verify your details to prove you are who you claim to be. Bookmakers worldwide use verification, which helps guard against underage gambling, identity fraud, money laundering, and more.

When you register, you may be asked to verify, but the request usually lands in your inbox when making your first cash withdrawal, sending funds from your betting account to your bank balance. Here’s how to register your Paddy Power account quickly to reach any profits you’ve made from betting on sports.

  1. Use your smartphone to snap your photo ID, such as your driver’s license or passport.
  2. Email the image to the Paddy Power customer care team, who will check the details on your ID to ensure they match those saved to your betting account.
  3. The customer care team will complete quick checks and pass your account, lifting any temporary restrictions.

Horses to follow at the Grand National

I Am Maximus won this race by a long margin last season and is here to defend his crown. Will the current champion score to make it back-to-back wins, joining an exclusive list of big race winners? Paddy Power offered odds of 8/1 earlier this week, but that’s likely to shorten as we approach the official off time.

Since finishing a long way clear of a chasing pack led by Delta Work, I Am Maximus has run only twice, failing to trouble the prize places on either occasion. He was pulled up at Leopardstown in the Grade 1 Savills Chase, a race won by odds-on favourite Galopin Des Champs. The Grand National champion, owned by JP McManus and trained by Willie Mullins, then posted eighth at the same track in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Do you expect a successful defence of the title by I Am Maximus? You can place your bets at Paddy Power and enjoy generous odds on two in a row.

Grand National favourite and outsiders

Iroko is another to keep an eye on, and he was the most popular runner in the antepost betting. The striking seven-year-old enters with his stats for this jumps season, showing four wins and four places in 13 runs. 

He fell at Ascot, was fourth at Cheltenham in a Handicap Chase at the festival and second last time out at Kelso behind Ireland’s Grey Dawning in a Listed Premier Chase contested over 2m 7f. Strong, but not exactly the stats you’d expect to find on a Grand National favourite ahead of a competitive renewal.

The Grand National is renowned for throwing up a fair share of shock results and big-price winners. The pick of the higher prices could be Perceval Legallois, another flying the flag for JP McManus and the Cromwell stable. The eight-year-old has won each of his last two and has every chance of landing the treble.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

A Minecraft Movie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

By Stephen Porzio

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

Elton John

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

By Sean Crosbie

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

Barack Obama

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

China

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

By Zoe Hodges

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

us news

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

By Sean Crosbie

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

Coke

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

By Sean Crosbie

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

News

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

By Sean Crosbie

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

Domino's

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

By Sean Crosbie

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

Entertainment

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

By Zoe Hodges

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

China

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

By Zoe Hodges

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

us news

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

By Sean Crosbie

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

JOE Film Club

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

Coke

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

By Sean Crosbie

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

News

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

Domino's

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

By Sean Crosbie

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

Entertainment

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

By Zoe Hodges

Fast food chain unveils ‘unhinged’ Chicken burger with doughnuts for buns

Chicken

Fast food chain unveils ‘unhinged’ Chicken burger with doughnuts for buns

By Zoe Hodges

Trump tells UK to buy their chlorinated chicken if they want tariff relief

Donald Trump

Trump tells UK to buy their chlorinated chicken if they want tariff relief

By Sean Crosbie

Russell Brand charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault

News

Russell Brand charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault

By Harry Warner

Trump claims ‘tariffs are going well’ after two trillion dollars wiped off stock market

Donald Trump

Trump claims ‘tariffs are going well’ after two trillion dollars wiped off stock market

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories