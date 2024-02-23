Search icon

News

23rd Feb 2024

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

Ryan Price

The 24-year-old has been fighting against the government’s decision since 2019.

This morning, the Court of Appeal ruled not to overturn the government’s initial decision to strip Shamima Begum of her British citizenship, following her involvement with the Islamic State group.

In her ruling, the chief justice said that while the decision in Begum’s case is “harsh”, it can be argued that Begum is “the author of her own misfortune”.

She added: “But it is not for this court to agree, or disagree with either point of view,”.

“Our only task is to assess whether the deprivation decision was unlawful. We have concluded it was not, and the appeal is dismissed.”

The former East London schoolgirl became known the world over in 2015, when she fled her home in Bethnal Green for Syria to join ISIS.

In 2019, Begum was discovered in a camp in the north-east of the country, and subsequently stripped of her UK citizenship by then-Home Secretary Said David.

During her time in the Middle East, she conceived three children, all of whom died.

For five years, Begum has relentlessly fought back against the decision that was made against her, and her lawyers have consistently argued that she was a victim of child trafficking.

It’s been a long and drawn out process to get to this conclusion.

In February 2020, a semi-secret court that reviews citizenship cases, ruled that Begum could lose her British passport because she could ask Bangladesh to make her a citizen. 

A year later, the Supreme Court added to her woes, saying that the government was under no obligation to bring her back to the UK just because she could not take part in her own case.

That main case began in November 2022 – and her lawyers challenged the evidence that she was a threat to the nation. The government won again.

Now, following today’s Court of Appeal ruling, Begum will remain in Syria with no chance of returning to the UK.

Topics:

Breaking News,Shamima Begum

RELATED ARTICLES

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

Breaking News

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

By Ryan Price

All passengers aboard Titanic sub confirmed dead after vessel suffers ‘catastrophic implosion’

Breaking News

All passengers aboard Titanic sub confirmed dead after vessel suffers ‘catastrophic implosion’

By Jack Peat

Shamima Begum loses appeal against British citizenship removal

Shamima Begum

Shamima Begum loses appeal against British citizenship removal

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

By Joseph Loftus

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

By Joseph Loftus

Girl killed after she became trapped in sand hole she was digging at beach

Girl killed after she became trapped in sand hole she was digging at beach

By Joseph Loftus

Bindi Irwin shares heartbreaking tribute for dad Steve’s 62nd birthday

bindi irwin

Bindi Irwin shares heartbreaking tribute for dad Steve’s 62nd birthday

By Charlie Herbert

Alton Towers confirms opening date for upgraded Nemesis rollercoaster

Alton Towers

Alton Towers confirms opening date for upgraded Nemesis rollercoaster

By Charlie Herbert

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

By Joseph Loftus

Terminator star Linda Hamilton ‘set to play future version of 11’ in Stranger Things season 5

Linda Hamilton

Terminator star Linda Hamilton ‘set to play future version of 11’ in Stranger Things season 5

By Ryan Price

Thomas Tuchel eyeing up Premier League club in the summer

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel eyeing up Premier League club in the summer

By Callum Boyle

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

By Charlie Herbert

Green Street star teases new film ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

Entertainment

Green Street star teases new film ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola reveals which job he wants after he leaves Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola reveals which job he wants after he leaves Man City

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

By Joseph Loftus

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

By Callum Boyle

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

Football

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

By Lee Costello

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

Entertaiment

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

By Callum Boyle

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

air fryer

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories