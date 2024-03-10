Search icon

10th Mar 2024

First official picture of Princess of Wales released since surgery

Ryan Price

The photograph was taken by Prince William and posted on social media this morning.

The first official photograph of Catherine, Princess of Wales has been released as part of a Mother’s Day celebration.

The royal has not been seen publicly since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, and a lot of speculation has gathered in recent weeks surrounding her whereabouts and wellbeing.

This morning, for the first time since Christmas, an image of her has been officially released by the royal family, showing her beaming next to her three children.

The image was posted on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram page with the caption: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

In the photograph, the Princess is surrounded by her three children: George aged 9, Charlotte aged 8, and Louis aged 5.

Catherine, 42, spent 13 nights at the London Clinic, near Regent’s Park in central London, following the surgery earlier this year.

She is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

People were delighted to receive their first glimpse of Middleton in months and sent her messages of support and well-wishes underneath the post.

One person wrote: “Aw what a beautiful picture taken by our Prince of Wales!!

“It’s so wonderful to see our Princess of Wales again and she is surrounded by so much love as we all said! I absolutely love everyone’s big smiles.”

Another commented: “Happy Mother’s day. You are an epitome of grace and resilience & so very loved!”

