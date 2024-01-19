Search icon

19th Jan 2024

Former Man United flop scores stunning 40-yard free-kick at AFCON

A former Manchester United forward has scored one of the goals of the tournament at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bebe, 33, had a failed spell at United and only made seven appearances for the club – scoring twice – after joining in 2010 after Carlos Quieroz recommended the then 20-year-old to Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite being born in Portugal, Bebe’s parents were originally from Cape Verde and he was named in the starting XI for their game against Mozambique.

The winger stood over a free kick from the best part of 40 yards and despite many thinking he was going to cross it but he instead opted to hit a thunderbolt of a strike.

Mozambique shot-stopper Ernan was incredibly late to the strike and looked helpless as it flew past him and sent the Cape Verde fans into meltdown.

Cape Verde caused one of the shocks of the tournament so far, beating one of the tournament favourites Ghana with a last minute winner.

Away from international football Bebe is still playing regularly in the top flight of Spanish football for Rayo Vallecano.

