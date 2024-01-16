Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

The aneurysms occurred in 2011 and 2013

Emilia Clarke has admitted that it is “remarkable” she is still able to speak and live her life normally after suffering two brain aneurysms that have left “quite a bit” of her brain missing.

The actress and Game of Thrones star had to undergo surgery after the aneurysms, which occur when a weakened blood vessel begins to bulge in the brain. If the blood vessel bursts it can cause a fatal internal bleed, known as a brain hemorrhage.

The first of Clarke’s hemorrhages happened when she was just 22.

She told the BBC’s Sophie Raworth that she felt “excruciating pain,” was vomiting, and lost consciousness, adding that she kept repeating her Game of Thrones lines to herself to keep herself conscious.

When asked by Raworth about the physical impact the brain injuries had had on her, Clarke said: “The amount of my brain that is no longer usable – it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions.