Elliot Page says he had 2-year secret relationship with his co-star

He says he was “desperately in love”

Elliot Page has spoken out about his 2-year relationship with one of his co-stars.

The actor, who came out as trans back in 2020, released his autobiography last year, where he spilled the beans on many of his former relationships.

One of those just so happened to be with a former co-star, with whom he fell “desperately in love.”

“My partner was more closeted than me for a change,” Page wrote, explaining that the actress was so private he even had her saved in his phone under the name ‘Ryan’.

“She was radiant – her dress, her smile, how she pushed her hair from her face … We discussed books, activism, our collective consciousness, and the deep intelligence of nature,” the actor said of the romance, via Page Six.

The 36-year-old first met the actress while they were working on a film together, but that their relationship was incredibly private.

“Her parents did not know,” he wrote. “I was the friend that came for Christmas … We never touched outside, we barely went to dinner.”

However, this did not stop the duo from having “a lot of fun.”

Page explained that they enjoyed “discreet but adventurous sex.”

“On rocks, just below the Pacific Coast Highway, hidden in boulders in Joshua Tree National Park, on an airplane,” he wrote.

However, the Umbrella Academy star explained that the relationship was not “sustainable,” citing “the lying the anxiety, the disgust.”

He added that he didn’t think ‘Ryan’ could “handle the shame” of being seen as “queer.”

Page was left “shattered” after ‘Ryan’ dumped him, and described how he felt when he saw the actress with someone new.

The Inception actor left the room claiming he had food poisoning, but ‘Ryan’s’ new partner came to bring him coconut water.

“He had no idea about our history of course,” he wrote. “It was a kind gesture, but I wanted to take that coconut water and throw it.”

“It unreservedly gutted me,” the actor said of seeing his ex-love with someone else, and act “in the way she never could with me” with someone else.

This relationship isn’t the only one Page discussed in his memoir. The actor also revealed that he had a fling with his Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby, as well as a relationship with actress Kate Mara.