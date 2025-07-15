Search icon

News

15th Jul 2025

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

Harry Warner

“I trust almost no-one”

Donald Trump has said that he is disappointed with Vladimir Putin, however, is not done with him yet.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Trump made his feelings clear on his Russian counterpart.

Trump spoke about the decision to send weapons to Ukraine as well as impose severe tariffs on Russia if there was no ceasefire deal made within 50 days.

He also spoke of his backing of Nato, despite previously calling it obsolete.

During the interview Trump spoke of his disappointment with Putin after four peace deals fell failed to come to fruition.

When asked by the BBC if he was done with Putin, the president replied: “I’m disappointed in him, but I’m not done with him. But I’m disappointed in him.”

He added that the US is “working on” how to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine and Russia.

“We’ll have a great conversation. I’ll say: ‘That’s good, I’ll think we’re close to getting it done,’ and then he’ll knock down a building in Kyiv,” Trump added.

Ranged attacks on Ukraine by Russia have increased in recent weeks, leading to record civilian casualties.

However, when pressed on whether the US president trusts his Russian foil, he replied: “I trust almost no-one.”

Speaking about Nato, Trump said that now backs the organisation since countries were “paying their own bills”.

Meanwhile, he said that the leaders of countries such as Germany, France and Spain had come to respect him and his decision making.

He believed this was because there was a “lot of talent” in being elected to the presidency twice.

Speaking about Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he said: “I really like the prime minister a lot, even though he is a liberal”.

Topics:

NATO,News,Politics,Putin,starmer,Trump,UK,Ukraine,US

RELATED ARTICLES

School issues statement after sending girl home for wearing Union Jack dress

Britain

School issues statement after sending girl home for wearing Union Jack dress

By Harry Warner

UK sea level rising faster than global average, study reveals

Climate Change

UK sea level rising faster than global average, study reveals

By Sammi Minion

Thousands of Afghans secretly brought to UK in £850,000,000 scheme

Afghanistan

Thousands of Afghans secretly brought to UK in £850,000,000 scheme

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Man who sold illegal streams to TV and sport jailed for three years

Man who sold illegal streams to TV and sport jailed for three years

By Joseph Loftus

Expert issues warning after baby girl grows ‘micropenis’ after lying on dad’s bare chest

Hormones

Expert issues warning after baby girl grows ‘micropenis’ after lying on dad’s bare chest

By Ava Keady

John Torode sacked as presenter of MasterChef

BBC

John Torode sacked as presenter of MasterChef

By Sammi Minion

Man causes crash after painting realistic tunnel under bridge

Crash

Man causes crash after painting realistic tunnel under bridge

By Ava Keady

Sycamore Gap vandals handed lengthy prison sentence

Sycamore Gap

Sycamore Gap vandals handed lengthy prison sentence

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the most underrated UK festivals has slashed prices for a limited time

butlins's big weekender

One of the most underrated UK festivals has slashed prices for a limited time

By Jonny Yates

Man who sold illegal streams to TV and sport jailed for three years

Man who sold illegal streams to TV and sport jailed for three years

By Joseph Loftus

Expert issues warning after baby girl grows ‘micropenis’ after lying on dad’s bare chest

Hormones

Expert issues warning after baby girl grows ‘micropenis’ after lying on dad’s bare chest

By Ava Keady

John Torode sacked as presenter of MasterChef

BBC

John Torode sacked as presenter of MasterChef

By Sammi Minion

Man causes crash after painting realistic tunnel under bridge

Crash

Man causes crash after painting realistic tunnel under bridge

By Ava Keady

New Irish crime thriller featuring Love/Hate star gets first look

Crime Thriller

New Irish crime thriller featuring Love/Hate star gets first look

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Irish TV shows ever is getting added to Netflix very soon

Irish shows

One of the best Irish TV shows ever is getting added to Netflix very soon

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

An extremely fun if underseen 2025 movie gem is available to watch at home now

Horror

An extremely fun if underseen 2025 movie gem is available to watch at home now

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A brilliant underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Sycamore Gap vandals handed lengthy prison sentence

Sycamore Gap

Sycamore Gap vandals handed lengthy prison sentence

By Nina McLaughlin

Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Former WWE star Kevin Nikel has been shot dead

sensitive

Former WWE star Kevin Nikel has been shot dead

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories