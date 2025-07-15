Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

“I trust almost no-one”

Donald Trump has said that he is disappointed with Vladimir Putin, however, is not done with him yet.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Trump made his feelings clear on his Russian counterpart.

Trump spoke about the decision to send weapons to Ukraine as well as impose severe tariffs on Russia if there was no ceasefire deal made within 50 days.

He also spoke of his backing of Nato, despite previously calling it obsolete.

During the interview Trump spoke of his disappointment with Putin after four peace deals fell failed to come to fruition.

When asked by the BBC if he was done with Putin, the president replied: “I’m disappointed in him, but I’m not done with him. But I’m disappointed in him.”

He added that the US is “working on” how to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine and Russia.

“We’ll have a great conversation. I’ll say: ‘That’s good, I’ll think we’re close to getting it done,’ and then he’ll knock down a building in Kyiv,” Trump added.

Ranged attacks on Ukraine by Russia have increased in recent weeks, leading to record civilian casualties.

However, when pressed on whether the US president trusts his Russian foil, he replied: “I trust almost no-one.”

Speaking about Nato, Trump said that now backs the organisation since countries were “paying their own bills”.

Meanwhile, he said that the leaders of countries such as Germany, France and Spain had come to respect him and his decision making.

He believed this was because there was a “lot of talent” in being elected to the presidency twice.

Speaking about Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he said: “I really like the prime minister a lot, even though he is a liberal”.