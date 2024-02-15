Crystal Palace issue health update on Roy Hodgson

Hodgson was admitted to hospital earlier on Thursday

Crystal Palace have confirmed that Roy Hodgson is “stable” after being taken to hospital on Thursday.

Palace announced earlier in the day that the 76-year-old’s scheduled pre-match press conference had been cancelled due to illness.

Now, in a separate statement, the South London club have confirmed that Hodgson is currently being looked after by staff in hospital.

They posted on X: “Following news that Roy Hodgson was taken ill during today’s training session, we can confirm that he is now stable and is currently undergoing tests in hospital. Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery.”

Hodgson’s position at Selhurst Park has come under increasing pressure and reports suggested that he may be sacked on Thursday, however latest developments mean that the decision could now be delayed.

Who is in line to takeover?

Kieran McKenna was one name Palace had in mind however he insisted that he wanted to remain at Ipswich Town as they continue their quest for promotion to the Premier League.

Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper and ex-Wolves and Real Madrid boss, Julen Lopetegui were also names under consideration however the man chosen to replace him appears to be Oliver Glasner.

Who is Oliver Glasner?

Formerly of Eintracht Frankfurt, the Frenchman has been out of work since being sacked by the Bundesliga club in July. During his spell at Frankfurt he guided them to the Europa League final in 2022, where they beat Rangers on penalties.

The 49-year-old has also had spells with Wolfsburg and Austrian outfit Linz and is expected to sign a deal worth £4.5m-a-season.

