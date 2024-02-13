Search icon

Football

13th Feb 2024

Spurs confident Ange Postecoglou won’t join Liverpool

Callum Boyle

Ange Postecoglou

Postecoglu is one of the names in the frame

Tottenham are confident that they can keep Ange Postecoglou after the Australian was linked with the soon-to-be vacant role at Liverpool.

Alongside Xabi Alonso, Postecoglou has emerged as one of the frontrunners to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp, who will leave the club at the end of the season after nine years in charge.

But despite that, The Telegraph have said Spurs are more than confident their manager won’t leave to join Liverpool – or anyone else – in the summer.

Postecoglou signed a four-year deal following his move from Celtic and has made a promising start to life in north London.

Reports have also suggested that Postecoglou will be rewarded should the 58-year-old secure Champions League football.

Spurs moved into fourth with a last-minute winner against Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

Ange Postecoglou

Right person, wrong time?

If it was 12 months ago, Postecoglou to Liverpool would be a done deal and there’s absolutely no doubt in saying that the pair would be a good fit.

For starters, Postecoglou is a self-proclaimed Reds fan and as the old cliche says: he knows the club.

His attacking style of play is also something that would appease to the Anfield faithful, who have fallen in love with Klopp’s heavy metal football that has delivered success in all forms.

Liverpool’s loss is Tottenham’s gain though. Postecoglou has galvanised what was a fragile, broken Spurs side and sprinkled his magic to transform them into an entertaining, free-scoring team that in the future possess all the tools to challenge at the top.

There is also the possibility that the Aussie does end up at Anfield – just at a later date. He has admirers at Manchester City, who may look to him as a future replacement for Pep Guardiola but again, as cliches say, never say never.

For now though, Postecoglou still has work to do at Spurs and won’t be in a hurry to leave – no matter how big the allure of managing the club you love can be.

