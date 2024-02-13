Search icon

13th Feb 2024

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

Callum Boyle

With Roy Hodgson under pressure, Palace are weighing up their options

Crystal Palace have already been knocked back in their attempts to find a replacement for Roy Hodgson as the pressure continues to mount on the Crystal Palace boss.

Monday night’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea, which saw the Blues score twice in stoppage time to take all three points, was the latest in another dismal episode for fans at Selhurst Park.

Palace are five points clear of the relegation zone at the moment but with tensions high amongst the fanbase, Hodgson’s days in South London seem numbered.

Palace have Hodgson replacement in sight

As reported by The Guardian, Palace have supposedly been knocked back in an attempt to poach Kieran McKenna from Ipswich Town.

McKenna is one of the most highly-rated managers outside the top flight having guided Ipswich to a top four spot in the Championship in their first season back in the second tier after securing automatic promotion from League One in his first full year in charge.

The 37-year-old meanwhile told Palace chairman Steve Parish that he has no intention to leave Portman Road given the ongoing race for automatic promotion and while Ipswich are in the play-offs.

They could however face competition from West Ham, who may decide to part ways with David Moyes when his contact expires at the end of the season.

McKenna one of many options on Palace’s radar

Parish is said to be keen to keep Hodgson at Palace until the end of the season at least but, as fan animosity continues to mount, he may be forced to make a change earlier.

Given that McKenna almost certainly won’t leave mid-season, the Eagles chairman has reportedly spoken to potential replacements including  former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper and ex-Wolves and Real Madrid boss, Julen Lopetegui.

Cooper would be one of the favourites having almost taken the job in the past while Lopetegui is also rumoured to be keen to manage in the Premier League once again.

