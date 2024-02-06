Country music legend Toby Keith dies aged 62

He sold more than 30 million albums over his three-decade long career

Country music singer Toby Keith has died aged 62, according to a statement on his website.

The statement read: “Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family.

“He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

In June 2022, the singer announced he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

He had previously labelled the condition as “debilitating.”

The Oklahoma-based star was best known for his 1993 debut single, Should’ve Been a Cowboy.

His other big songs included Who’s Your Daddy and Made in America, and had success with albums such as Blue Moon, Pull My Chain and Unleashed.

In total during his three-decade long career, Keith had 20 number one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and sold more than 30 million albums in the US.

He is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and three children.