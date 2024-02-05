Chelsea fans left stunned by Ben Chilwell’s post-match interview

When it rains it pours

Ben Chilwell’s post-match interview has not gone down well with Chelsea fans as frustrations over the club’s poor season continues.

Chelsea’s 4-2 defeat at home to Wolves on Sunday was the latest setback as Mattehus Cunha scored a hat-trick to pile on the misery.

Boos rang round Stamford Bridge at the full time whistle while there was also interesting developments off the pitch after Thiago Silva’s wife appeared to call for Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked.

Captain on the day, Chilwell was made to face the music and added to the anger amongst the Blues support after claiming that Wolves “wanted it more”.

He added: “Of course we do want it but they probably showed it a little bit more on the pitch. 50/50s, running more. There’s no excuses. As soon as they scored the first goal they pretty much dominated the rest of the game.”

His words sparked fury on X, with one fan saying: “With ‘ leadership’ like this no wonder CFC struggle.”

A second wrote: “Loser mentality. From the manager down.

“Get that armband off him, your job as captain is to set the tone and standards that need to be followed, this is embarrassing beyond belief,” said a third.

“Poor from Chilwell.. The mentality within the squad as whole is shot…”

Another posted: “No way this guy keeps wearing the armband ????”

Pochettino takes responsibility for Chelsea form

With the former Spurs boss facing increasing levels of scrutiny, Pochettino admitted improvement was needed from top to bottom.

“I think we are all not good enough. At the moment this is the reality. Myself, also. What we are showing today is we are not good enough. We didn’t manage the situation properly,” he said.

“No-one can be safe, no? I don’t want to come here and say I’m the best. At the moment, we are not matching the history of the club, that is true. We need to accept and be critical. We will not give up.”

