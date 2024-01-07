Search icon

07th Jan 2024

Brits looking at ‘ancient’ dog with bite stronger than a lion’s after XL bully ban

Callum Boyle

XL Bully's

A new trend is on the rise

A dangerous dog trend is reportedly on the rise after identifying “more aggressive dogs” since the recent XL bully ban came into force.

Government intervention means that as of February 1 it will be illegal to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without a certificate of exemption which will cost £92.40 and will need to be done before January 31, 2024.

Those who have signed up to the exemption scheme will be forced to ensure their dog is microchipped, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public places, including cars.

According to recent data compiled by dog marketplace Puppies, the search for XL bullies has dropped by 47 percent in the last three months.

On the contrary, breeds which could become aggressive if not trained properly could be on the rise.

A spokesperson from Puppies told the Daily Star: “As we expected, our research suggests that many people are already moving on to other breeds that have aggressive tendencies.

“More needs to be done to ensure that pets are not just bought as status symbols and are trained properly.

“Proper training and responsible ownership will be the difference between another spike in dog attacks and people feeling safe to walk the streets and go to the park with their children without potentially being attacked by a dog that hasn’t been cared for properly.”

The study showed that the demand for Cane Corso increased by 36 percent, while Rottweiler searches had jumped 35 percent over a three month period.

XL Bully

German shepherds came third with 77,000 searches.

Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers have claimed that a Cane Corso’s is more powerful than a lion and is one of the most powerful dog bites.

“But more than that, it is a big wake-up call for breeders,” they added.

“They have a role to play too and need to ensure that the puppies they breed are going to responsible homes, especially if they have the potential to become aggressive

“It is not fair to say that any dog is born to be aggressive.

“However, we cannot ignore the fact that some breeds have inherited tendencies that make aggressive behaviour more likely if not controlled.

“Not to mention, some dogs can do damage beyond a few scratches and pose a real risk to human life.”

