02nd Jan 2024

Man drives 200 miles on New Year’s Eve to save XL Bullies

Nina McLaughlin

“You’re not killing these Rishi Sunak.”

A man sacrificed his New Year’s Eve by driving 200 miles to rehome 2 XL Bullies over the border into Scotland.

The ban on the American XL Bully dogs officially came into force on 31 December at midnight after growing fears over the breed’s aggression.

This means that it is now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, or abandon the animals in England and Wales.

In February, a ban on owning the animal without a certificate will come into action.

The law change has proven to be controversial, with many, including the RSPCA, arguing that it will not be effective in reducing attacks, and that it is punishing responsible owners.

However, Scotland is exempt from the law.

XL Bully lover Sammy Wilkinson has taken advantage of this exception, and has taken over 30 of the dogs across the border to be rehomed.

Hailing from Tipton in the West Midlands, Sammy has driven over 200 miles in order to save the animals.

Writing on Facebook, he wrote: “I’m absolutely exhausted and my car is falling apart but you’re not killing these Rishi Sunak, now it’s a race to the Scottish Border before midnight.”

A fundraiser has been set up in response to Sammy’s mission to save the animals on GoFundMe.

“I’m putting this fundraiser together for Sammy Wilkinson. In hope that we can raise some money to help Sammy in saving even more XL Bullies,” Lisa, who set up the fundraiser, wrote.

“Sammy is currently driving Day and Night from the Black Country to Scotland, each time taking a group of XL bullies with him and finding them new homes in Scotland.About 30 dogs so far he’s saved and he’s still going!

“Sammy will continue to do this for as long as he can. Please everyone let’s support him and lets help save more XL Bullies.”

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has received over £9,000 in donations.

He confirmed on Tuesday morning that the money will go towards helping people apply for exemption certificates and muzzles for the dogs.

“No matter how little you gave, just know you are hugely appreciated and if it wasn’t for people like you supplying the frontlines from behind the scenes none of this would be possible,” Sammy wrote.

Topics:

Dogs,Scotland,Xl Bully

