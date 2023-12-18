Thousands of XL Bully dogs given exemption from upcoming ban

A complete ban on owning XL bullies comes into force on February 1

Thousands of XL bully owners have been given exemptions from the upcoming ban on the breed, meaning they won’t have to put their dogs down.

In October, XL bullies officially became a banned breed after the government brought in legislation following a number of attacks.

Owners were able to apply for exemptions though, and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has confirmed it has received more than 4,000 applications.

The department told Sky News that it has already approved the “majority.”

A spokesperson told the broadcaster: “[The] majority of applications are successful and the majority of successful applicants are receiving their certificates in less than a week.”

It did not confirm exactly how many dogs have been granted exemptions.

The ban on the breed will come into effect in two phases, with the first set of new rules surrounding the animal arriving in less than two weeks

From December 31, 2023, it will be illegal to sell, abandon, breed from or give away an American bully XL, or have one in public without a lead or muzzle.

Breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning and allowing one of the dogs to stray will also become illegal in England and Wales from that date.

Then, on February 1, a complete ban on people owning XL bullies will come into force. But owners have until the end of the January to apply for an exemption which would allow them to keep their pet.

To be granted an exemption certificate, owners must agree to comply with a strict set of rules, including having the animals microchipped.

The dogs will also have to be neutered by June 30, unless they are younger than one year old.

