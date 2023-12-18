Search icon

News

18th Dec 2023

Thousands of XL Bully dogs given exemption from upcoming ban

Charlie Herbert

Thousands of XL Bully dogs given exemption from upcoming ban

A complete ban on owning XL bullies comes into force on February 1

Thousands of XL bully owners have been given exemptions from the upcoming ban on the breed, meaning they won’t have to put their dogs down.

In October, XL bullies officially became a banned breed after the government brought in legislation following a number of attacks.

Owners were able to apply for exemptions though, and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has confirmed it has received more than 4,000 applications.

The department told Sky News that it has already approved the “majority.”

A spokesperson told the broadcaster: “[The] majority of applications are successful and the majority of successful applicants are receiving their certificates in less than a week.”

It did not confirm exactly how many dogs have been granted exemptions.

The ban on the breed will come into effect in two phases, with the first set of new rules surrounding the animal arriving in less than two weeks

From December 31, 2023, it will be illegal to sell, abandon, breed from or give away an American bully XL, or have one in public without a lead or muzzle.

Breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning and allowing one of the dogs to stray will also become illegal in England and Wales from that date.

Then, on February 1, a complete ban on people owning XL bullies will come into force. But owners have until the end of the January to apply for an exemption which would allow them to keep their pet.

To be granted an exemption certificate, owners must agree to comply with a strict set of rules, including having the animals microchipped.

The dogs will also have to be neutered by June 30, unless they are younger than one year old.

Related links:

Hundreds of XL bully dogs have just ‘weeks to live’ as ban approaches

Topics:

Dogs,Xl Bully

RELATED ARTICLES

Hundreds of XL bully dogs have just ‘weeks to live’ as ban approaches

American XL bully

Hundreds of XL bully dogs have just ‘weeks to live’ as ban approaches

By Charlie Herbert

Woman, 108, said the secret to a long life is having dogs instead of children

Children

Woman, 108, said the secret to a long life is having dogs instead of children

By Charlie Herbert

Missing hiker found dead two months after disappearance with dog still alive by his side

Dogs

Missing hiker found dead two months after disappearance with dog still alive by his side

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Sacha Baron Cohen has joined Britain’s rich list for the first time

Adele

Sacha Baron Cohen has joined Britain’s rich list for the first time

By Matt Tate

Florida woman charged with murder after ‘stabbing husband 140 times’

Arrested

Florida woman charged with murder after ‘stabbing husband 140 times’

By Danny Jones

George Alagiah taking break from BBC News after cancer spread

BBC News

George Alagiah taking break from BBC News after cancer spread

By Danny Jones

Elon Musk was dating Amber Heard when SpaceX reportedly paid $250K to cover up sexual misconduct claims

Elon Musk

Elon Musk was dating Amber Heard when SpaceX reportedly paid $250K to cover up sexual misconduct claims

By Steve Hopkins

Fox News fires Tucker Carlson a week after $878 million settlement

Fox News

Fox News fires Tucker Carlson a week after $878 million settlement

By Steve Hopkins

‘Ross from Friends lookalike’ theft suspect doesn’t actually look like Ross Geller

Ross Geller

‘Ross from Friends lookalike’ theft suspect doesn’t actually look like Ross Geller

By Reuben Pinder

‘Home Alone 3 trailer’ shows Wet Bandits released from prison

‘Home Alone 3 trailer’ shows Wet Bandits released from prison

By JOE

Jason Momoa and Tom Hardy to read CBeebies Bedtime Story this Christmas

CBeebies

Jason Momoa and Tom Hardy to read CBeebies Bedtime Story this Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

Airline praised for ‘customer of size’ policy that lets you get an extra seat for free

Airline praised for ‘customer of size’ policy that lets you get an extra seat for free

By Nina McLaughlin

Virgil van Dijk responds to Roy Keane’s ‘arrogant’ call out

Football

Virgil van Dijk responds to Roy Keane’s ‘arrogant’ call out

By Callum Boyle

Katie Piper gives update after her eye is sewn shut for a year

katie piper

Katie Piper gives update after her eye is sewn shut for a year

By Charlie Herbert

Woman fined £1,500 for flicking cigarette from car window

cigarettes

Woman fined £1,500 for flicking cigarette from car window

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Four children suffer cardiac arrest after falling through ice while playing on frozen lake

Four children suffer cardiac arrest after falling through ice while playing on frozen lake

By Steve Hopkins

Bakery sends Amber Heard a severed finger cake and vodka bottle – and it does not go down well

Amber Heard

Bakery sends Amber Heard a severed finger cake and vodka bottle – and it does not go down well

By Charlie Herbert

EastEnders ‘leaked’ cast list potentially reveals who died in the bus crash

EastEnders

EastEnders ‘leaked’ cast list potentially reveals who died in the bus crash

By Rich Cooper

Cyber attack on Facebook leaves 50 million users data at risk

Facebook

Cyber attack on Facebook leaves 50 million users data at risk

By James Dawson

Video: Ed Sheeran surprises fan with duet in middle of shopping centre

Ed Sheeran

Video: Ed Sheeran surprises fan with duet in middle of shopping centre

By JOE

Boss gives entire workforce 12% rise because ‘it’s the right thing to do’ amid cost of living crisis

cost of living

Boss gives entire workforce 12% rise because ‘it’s the right thing to do’ amid cost of living crisis

By April Curtin

Load more stories