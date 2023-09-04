British pensioner, 83, who married Egyptian toyboy reveals ‘the truth’ about their relationship and breakup

Their relationship deteriorated when she stopped giving him money

An 83-year-old pensioner has slammed her ‘narcissistic’ Egyptian toyboy ex, who she gave tens of thousands of pounds to over the course of their relationship.

Iris Jones made headlines after appearing on This Morning in September 2021 to tell her story about being married to Mohamed Ibriham, who is 46 years her junior.

She has now revealed “the truth” about their relationship, explaining how they first met online, and that she ended up giving him tens of thousands of pounds, the MailOnline reports.

In a post on Facebook, Iris, who once boasted of the the sex the couple were going to have on Christmas Day, said: “I wish to tell you all the truth about the relationship between Mohamed and myself from the day her first messaged me until now.

“On June 25 2019, I received a message from Mohamed, and we became friends on messenger.

“He seemed a nice bloke and right from the start that he was forced into a marriage and that as a result four children were born.

“He was going through a divorce and felt that I was the person who could understand and that he could talk to.

“He sent me photos of himself and I told him: ‘You will soon find someone else, a good looking chap like yourself.'”

At the time, Iris was 79-years-old and Mohamed was 35.

The couple had previously appeared on This Morning to talk about their relationship and sex life (ITV)

She continued: “I told him about myself, an old biddy pushing 79 years with two grown up sons, older than him, both married and living not far from me.

“Our messages to one another continued and I began to realise he was getting to be more loving and on July 10 2019, he proposed marriage!

“He’d never seen what I looked like and my first reaction was ‘You are bloody mad!’

“But the love bombing continued and in November 2019 I flew to Cairo and met him.

“I had taken several thousand pounds with me, and I paid all his debts as he had been borrowing on his credit card.

“We had a wonderful time and I stayed for a month. We tried to get married, but we didn’t have the correct documents.”

She explained that when she got in touch with an official at the British Embassy in Cairo, they told her to not give Mohamed any more money.

Iris didn’t listen to the advice though, and ended up giving him £15,000 the next time they met.

In November 2020 they got married in Egypt but were forced to spend almost a year apart due to Mohamed being unable to move to the UK as the Home Office needed proof of their relationship and details of Ibriham’s finances to grant him a spousal visa.

During their time together in Egypt, they were “drawing 1000 Egyptian pounds daily” on Iris’ bank card to pay for “living expenses, eating out, a honeymoon in Sharm-El-Shiek and generally enjoying the high life.”

After three months in the country, Iris returned home. But as she left Cairo, Mohamed told her that only £9,000 was left in her account, of an initial £40,000.

She continued: “Mohamed has never had a job and has never had any money.

“I used to say to people that we shared expenses, but my money paid for everything.”

Iris travelled to Egypt to marry Mohamed in 2020

Even when she was back in the UK, he still asked for money, and she sent him another £14,000.

Eventually, Ibriham managed to move in with Jones in her bungalow near Weston-super-Mare in November 2021 after obtaining a spousal visa.

But this lead to Iris giving him even more money so that it wouldn’t look as if he was “sponging off state.”

Even once he had got a job at a local supermarket, he continued to ask her for money, and she gave him another £26,000.

Iris eventually ran out of cash, telling her lover that if she “dropped dead tomorrow, I wouldn’t have enough to bury me.”

She went on: “He did say at that stage that he needed another £40,000. Well, you will have to whistle for it because I haven’t got it.”

This was then their relationship started to deteriorate, with the couple arguing regularly, especially after Mohamed learned he would not be inheriting her seaside bungalow.

Mohamed offered to give Iris the names of women who were “coming onto him” if she changed her will and tellingly on her post she wrote: “This occurred to me that maybe that’s why he married me.”

Iris ended her post by saying: “There is much more I can say at this juncture, but it could involve legal issues.

“From Mohamed’s behaviour, I learned that he was displaying many of the traits of narcissism.

“I researched the condition thoroughly, as I wanted to save my marriage, but Mohamed wouldn’t listen.

“He was always right, I was always wrong. On June 13 of this year, after another vitriolic row, I told him to go.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, as my love for Mohamed was genuine but it was no good pretending that things would improve.

“I let my head rule my heart. There is so much more I could say at this point but that will be for another post.”

