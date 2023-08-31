Search icon

31st Aug 2023

Woman sparks backlash after admitting she demands bank info from men on first dates

Joseph Loftus

‘So I think I have every f***ing right to be like, ‘Hi, are we on the same level, or am I wasting my time?’

When it comes to first dates, there’s a whole world of different characters, different etiquette, different everything.

Some people go for a few drinks in the local pub, some go for cocktails, bowling, the cinema, some spend thousands in a 100th floor luxury restaurant, and if it works for you, it works for you, who are we to judge?

But one of the few things that has always caused debate on a first date is ‘Who pays?’. Well, alleged influencer, Sofia Franklyn, has taken things one step further, revealing in a recent podcast that she actually asks the guys she dates for their bank info on the very first meet.

31-year-old Franklyn, who used to co-host Call Her Daddy with Alexandra Cooper and now chats to guests on her own Sofia with an F podcast, explained: “I’m not joking, I’ve asked the last three dudes I’ve dated for their bank account info on the first date.”

The episodes guest, Leo Skepi, replied: “I don’t judge people’s actions, I look at the intention behind it. So why do you do that?”

Franklyn then answered, rather honestly at least, that she only wants “to date a wealthy guy that has money”.

She added: “I think, you know, I have a job. I’m very successful. So I think I have every f**king right to be like, ‘Hi, are we on the same level, or am I wasting my time?’”

Most people, however, aren’t on Sofia’s side with this one.

One person commented: “A bank balance is rarely a reflection of someone’s worth.” Others called her a “gold digger”. Another said: “This is why Sofia Franklyn is so empty headed. Dear god what an empty person.”

A fourth wrote: “What a horrible person.” While one more quipped: “How did your last three dates go?”

However some did rate Franklyn’s approach, with one saying: “Smart girl. Knows what she wants.”

