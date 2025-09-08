Search icon

News

08th Sep 2025

British Airways flight makes emergency landing after ‘cabin fills with smoke’

Joseph Loftus

Audio of the mayday call has been released.

A British Airways flight has been forced to make an emergency landing after there were reports of smoke in the cockpit.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched down at Sydney Airport at 4pm local time with fiew crews and ambulances rushing to the tarmac.

The Singapore-bound flight left Sydney at around 2.40pm local time but was forced to turn around due to ‘technical issues’.

After making the emergency landing, authorities dealt with the situation, with the plane seen taxiing back to the gate.

The cause of reported smoke in the cabin hasn’t yet been confirmed and it remains unclear just how many passengers were on board.

A Sydney Airport spokesperson said:  “British Airways flight BA16 from Sydney to Singapore made an emergency return to Sydney Airport approximately an hour after take-off.

“The aircraft arrived safely and was met by emergency services as part of standard procedures. All passengers have since disembarked safely, and there has been no impact to airport operations.”

The aircraft has the capacity to carry between 250 and 500 passengers and thankfully landed safely after circling the airport before being given the all clear.

Audio of the mayday call has also been released with the pilot saying: “Mayday Speedbird 16… just about to become established on (runway) 34 L, we will have to stop for at least a minute on the runway after landing.”

An operations control centre employee responded: “Speedbird 16 Sydney tower… g’day, copy, mayday acknowledged.”

The plane was met by engineers at the British Airways airport gate and thankfully departed again.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Four people killed and several others injured in shooting in Jerusalem

Israel

Four people killed and several others injured in shooting in Jerusalem

By Ava Keady

Supertramp legend Rick Davies has died

sensitive

Supertramp legend Rick Davies has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Dad shot dead by police with children found after being missing in wilderness for years

New Zealand

Dad shot dead by police with children found after being missing in wilderness for years

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

Covid

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

By Ava Keady

Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

Emergency Alert System

Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer issues statement after Emergency Alerts hit UK phones

Keir Starmer issues statement after Emergency Alerts hit UK phones

By Joseph Loftus

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

By Joseph Loftus

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

Emergency Alert System

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

By Harry Warner

890 people arrested at Palestine Action protest yesterday

890 people arrested at Palestine Action protest yesterday

By Joseph Loftus

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

Covid

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

By Ava Keady

Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

Emergency Alert System

Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer issues statement after Emergency Alerts hit UK phones

Keir Starmer issues statement after Emergency Alerts hit UK phones

By Joseph Loftus

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

By Joseph Loftus

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

Emergency Alert System

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

By Harry Warner

890 people arrested at Palestine Action protest yesterday

890 people arrested at Palestine Action protest yesterday

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Extremely rare total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible in UK skies tonight

Astronomy

Extremely rare total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible in UK skies tonight

By Ava Keady

Government confirm exact emergency text Brits will receive today

Emergency Alert System

Government confirm exact emergency text Brits will receive today

By Harry Warner

Non-league match abandoned again after stoppage time incident left player hospitalised

Football

Non-league match abandoned again after stoppage time incident left player hospitalised

By Harry Warner

Full list of people who will not receive Emergency Alert on their mobile this weekend

Emergency Alert System

Full list of people who will not receive Emergency Alert on their mobile this weekend

By Harry Warner

Horrific conditions Brit jailed for life in Dubai faces in notoriously violent prison

Crime

Horrific conditions Brit jailed for life in Dubai faces in notoriously violent prison

By Ava Keady

London-born teenager becomes world’s first millennial saint

Pope

London-born teenager becomes world’s first millennial saint

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories