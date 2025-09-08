British Airways flight makes emergency landing after ‘cabin fills with smoke’

Audio of the mayday call has been released.

A British Airways flight has been forced to make an emergency landing after there were reports of smoke in the cockpit.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched down at Sydney Airport at 4pm local time with fiew crews and ambulances rushing to the tarmac.

The Singapore-bound flight left Sydney at around 2.40pm local time but was forced to turn around due to ‘technical issues’.

After making the emergency landing, authorities dealt with the situation, with the plane seen taxiing back to the gate.

The cause of reported smoke in the cabin hasn’t yet been confirmed and it remains unclear just how many passengers were on board.

A Sydney Airport spokesperson said: “British Airways flight BA16 from Sydney to Singapore made an emergency return to Sydney Airport approximately an hour after take-off.

“The aircraft arrived safely and was met by emergency services as part of standard procedures. All passengers have since disembarked safely, and there has been no impact to airport operations.”

The aircraft has the capacity to carry between 250 and 500 passengers and thankfully landed safely after circling the airport before being given the all clear.

Audio of the mayday call has also been released with the pilot saying: “Mayday Speedbird 16… just about to become established on (runway) 34 L, we will have to stop for at least a minute on the runway after landing.”

An operations control centre employee responded: “Speedbird 16 Sydney tower… g’day, copy, mayday acknowledged.”

The plane was met by engineers at the British Airways airport gate and thankfully departed again.