Search icon

News

15th Feb 2024

Boy becomes first person in world to be cured of deadly brain cancer

Charlie Herbert

Boy becomes first person in world to be cured of deadly brain cancer

A 13 -year-old boy from Belgium has become the first person in the world to be cured of a deadly brain cancer.

At the age of six, Lucas Jemeljanova was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a very rare and extremely aggressive brain tumour.

Roughly 300 children a year are diagnosed with DIPG, which is typically found in children between the ages of five and nine.

Around 98 per cent of those diagnosed with DIPG die within five years but the average survival after diagnosis is nine months.

Lucas’s parents decided to take him to France to be enrolled in a clinical trial testing new potential treatments for DIPG. The BIOMEDE trial saw him receive a chemotherapy drug called everolimus. This is usually used to treat cancers in the kidneys, pancreas, breast and brain, but has never been used successfully to treat DIPG.

But Lucas responded surprisingly well to the treatment, and over time the tumour disappeared.

Seven years on from his diagnosis, the teenager now has no trace of the cancer and has been in remission for five years.

Lucas with his parents, Cédric and Olesja, and sister, Tatiana, a year before he was diagnosed with DIPG at the age of six (Facebook)

Doctor Jacques Grill,  head of the brain tumor program at the Gustave Roussy cancer center in Paris, said Lucas “beat all the odds’ and that his recovery “offers real hope” to others.

Doctors didn’t want to stop the treatment regimen in case the cancer returned. When they did eventually decided Lucas could stop the treatment a year and a half ago, it turned out he’d already stopped taking the drugs.

Dr Grill told AFP: “I didn’t know when to stop, or how, because there was no reference in the world.

“Over a series of MRI scans, I watched as the tumor completely disappeared.”

Doctors are yet to work out why Lucas responded so well to the treatment, and he was the only participant in the trial to see their tumour completely disappear.

Dr Grill suggested that Lucas’s miracle recovery could have been down to “biological particularities” in the tumour though, and researchers are now trying to reproduce the difference seen in Lucas’s cells.

“Lucas is believed to have had a particular form of the disease,” Dr Grill said.

“We must understand what and why to succeed in medically reproducing in other patients what happened naturally with him.”

You can find out more about DIPG by visiting The Brain Tumour Charity here.

Related links:

Britain’s Got Talent star given year to live after rare cancer diagnosis

Topics:

Brain cancer,Cancer,Health,Science

RELATED ARTICLES

Devastated parents want to raise awareness after 13-year-old daughter dies from ‘chroming’

Australia

Devastated parents want to raise awareness after 13-year-old daughter dies from ‘chroming’

By JOE

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

nose

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

By Callum Boyle

Britain’s Got Talent star given year to live after rare cancer diagnosis

britain's got talent

Britain’s Got Talent star given year to live after rare cancer diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

Air Travel

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to ‘subtropical air plume’

Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to ‘subtropical air plume’

By Charlie Herbert

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

By JOE

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

Barcelona

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

By Charlie Herbert

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

By Nina McLaughlin

Server says people who can’t afford to tip 20% ‘don’t deserve to eat out’

restaurant

Server says people who can’t afford to tip 20% ‘don’t deserve to eat out’

By JOE

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

Air Travel

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

By Callum Boyle

Man sends brilliant response to boss who tried to cancel his holiday

annual leave

Man sends brilliant response to boss who tried to cancel his holiday

By Charlie Herbert

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

Football

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

By Callum Boyle

Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to ‘subtropical air plume’

Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to ‘subtropical air plume’

By Charlie Herbert

New images released for Joker sequel featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

Joaquin Phoenix

New images released for Joker sequel featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

One dead and three in critical condition after shooting during Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

NFL

One dead and three in critical condition after shooting during Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

By Callum Boyle

Several shot at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

NFL

Several shot at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

By Callum Boyle

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

Boxing

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

By Callum Boyle

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

Football

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories