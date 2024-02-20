Search icon

20th Feb 2024

Belle Delphine reveals how much money she earned selling her bath water online

JOE

“The internet’s a strange place.”

Belle Delphine has opened up on the lucrative business that was selling her bath water.

The adult content creator was recently interviewed by Louis Theroux for his podcast, and spoke about all things to do with her monumental rise to fame.

When Delphine first rocked onto the adult entertainment scene, the internet went wild.

The star originally hails from South Africa but moved to the UK when she was younger.

When she began to post on social media back in 2016, things started off slow, and it wasn’t until 2018 and her growth on TikTok that Delphine started seeing results.

She admitted that she began by saying she would ‘only do lingerie’, and that slowly that translated into ‘full intercourse’.

One of Delphine’s most infamous moments was her ‘Gamer Girl Bathwater’ sale.

Available on her website back in 2019 for $30, the product caused a huge ruckus across the internet, but now the star has spoken out about exactly how much it made her.

She revealed to Theroux that she sold 600 overall, which means she raked in an impressive $18,000, equating to £14,230.

“The internet’s a strange place,” she said of the stunt. “But it was definitely a moment where, for whatever reason, it became quite a big news story.”

By 2020, Delphine had made her first fully pornographic video, and she revealed to Theroux that she made £5 million from that alone.

Now, she makes around £1 million per month from her content, and explained that this is how she has been able to afford her dream of an 8-bed house in the countryside.

Delphine admitted that she wishes she could ‘delete everything’ and ‘kill’ her online persona, despite all the riches it has found her.

She revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her dad since 2019 after he discovered her online persona following his suspicions over how she afforded her home.

The full edition of the podcast is available to stream via Spotify.

Topics:

Belle Delphine,Louis Theroux

