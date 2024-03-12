Andrew Tate and brother detained after arrest warrants issued by UK

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been detained in Romania after European arrest warrants were issued by the UK, according to his representative.

The arrest warrants relate to allegations, including sexual aggression, from 2012 to 2015, his team said.

In a statement, the Tate brothers said they “categorically reject all charges”, the Sky News reports.

Their representatives labelled the warrants as a “bewildering revival of decade-old accusations” which has left the Tate brothers “dismayed and deeply troubled.”

A statement said: “They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence.”

It added that the brothers are “fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve”.

Romanian police said European arrest warrants for two men were issued by UK authorities for sexual offences on Monday.

They said the offences included exploiting people on the territory of Great Britain.

The brothers were presented to the prosecutor attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, who ordered their detention for 24 hours.

The pair live in Romania, where they are still facing rape and trafficking charges. They were initially arrested in December, alongside two Romanian female suspects, and spent several months in prison before being placed under house arrest.

After seven months, the Tates were released from house arrest and placed under judicial control.

In June last year, four UK women claimed they had been victims of sex assault and rape at the hands of Andrew Tate.

The women, aged in their 20s and 30s, launched legal proceedings in Britain against the former kickboxer over alleged attacks between 2013 and 2016, when he was still living in the UK.

Tate made headlines in 2016 when he was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to show him attacking a woman.

The 35-year-old has gained notoriety in recent years because of his inflammatory and misogynistic views on women.

This includes videos where he has said that women should “shut the f**k up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee,” that women are men’s “property” and that “18-year-old women are “more attractive than 25-year-olds because they’ve been through less d***.”

He has even gone as far to say that rape victims should “bear responsibility” for their attacks.

In 2022, he was banned from YouTube, Facebook and Instagram for breaching the platforms’ rules on hate speech.

