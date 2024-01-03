Alton Towers attraction forced to close permanently after 21 years

Fans of Alton Towers have been left heartbroken

Alton Towers is arguably the best theme parks in the UK, but fans are distraught after learning the news that one of their star attractions is closing down.

The Alton Towers Spa closed on December 31 and will not reopen.

A spokesperson said that they have made the ‘difficult decision’ to close their beloved spa after 21 years.

“After careful consideration, we have taken the difficult decision to close the Spa located on-site,” they said.

“This was a difficult decision but one we feel is essential for the future growth and development of the Resort.

“Our top priority has been supporting our employees at the Spa during this time, including with advice on career opportunities available across the Resort.

“We are also in the process of contacting guests with bookings in 2024 to discuss alternative options.

“We sincerely appreciate the loyalty and support of our valued guests and dedicated colleagues throughout the years.”

Fans have shared their sadness at the news online.

“Nooo the Alton Towers Spa is closing for good,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Alton Towers Resort & Spa is no more my day is ruined.”

RIP the Alton Towers Spa.