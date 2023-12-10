Search icon

10th Dec 2023

Aldi announces two bottle limit on £3.49 critically-acclaimed wine

Charlie Herbert

aldi wine

Aldi has announced a two-bottle limit on a bottle of wine which has been described as “incredible” by critics.

The supermarket’s Specially Selected Cairanne was deemed the best festive tipple according to The Times‘ wine critic Jane MacQuitty, who said it is a ‘festive gift to the nation’, and ‘the bottle to buy’ this Christmas.

MacQuitty wrote: “Savvy shoppers have always raced to Aldi for their weekly winter £3.49 specials, but of the dozen popping up this month and next, its tasty 2021 Specially Selected French Cairanne, a skilful blend of 60 per cent grenache, 25 percent syrah, 10 percent mourvedre and 5 percent carignan, is the bottle to buy.”

“Recommended in my Summer Top 100 at its full £8.99 price, a few months of extra age have seen this Cairanne’s silky tannins and warm thyme and pine sunny hillside scents and tastes develop into a more mature, excellent, earthy, cracked black pepper southern Rhône.”

And between December 11 and December 17, it’s price will be slashed to £3.49, down from £8.99.

Demand for the bottle is expected to be so great that Aldi has announced a limit of two bottles per customer so that “as many shoppers as possible can enjoy” the wine.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “These reductions are part of our efforts to make great quality wines affordable to all this Christmas. We’ve introduced a bottle limit to ensure as many of our shoppers as possible can buy and enjoy the Specially Selected Cairanne at such an incredible price.”

Along with the bargain deal on the Cairanne, Aldi is also dropping the price of more than 70 bottles in its Specially Selected wine range by 25 per cent, from December 11 until December 24,

Last month, the supermarket chain was named the UK’s cheapest by Which, with a basket of 47 items costing £76.77.

Aldi's giant pig in blanket Yorkshire pudding in stores today in time for Christmas

Aldi slashes cost of 1.5 litre prosecco magnum to under £10 just in time for Christmas

Eau de Hull? Lidl launches new deodorant range inspired by UK towns and cities 

