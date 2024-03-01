Aldi’s two-time sellout dual-basket air fryer is finally returning

You better act quick if you want to bag a bargain

Air fryer mania is well and truly in the air, and if you’re yet to nab one for yourself, then read on.

Aldi‘s hugely popular dual-basket air fryer is returning to stores, but seeing as it has previously sold out twice, you’ll have to be prepared if you want to grab one for yourself.

The Dual Basket Air Fryer sells for just £69.99, and as an air fryer lover myself, I will tell you now that it will change your life.

If you’re looking to spend a little less while testing the air frying waters though, the supermarket are also introducing the 5L Air Fryer with Viewing Window for just £39.99.

Both products come fully equipped with all you could want from an air fryer – multiple cooking functions, a 60-minute timer, adjustable temperature controls, and cool touch handles.

Aldi are also bringing back a range of air fryer-friendly accessories, including dishwasher safe silicone inserts, liners, and cupcake trays.

The air fryer isn’t the only kitchen gadget Aldi has lined up either – they are launching their Classic Stand Mixer in stores too, available for a bargain price of £39.99

If you want to get your hands on any of these goodies, make sure that you’re prepared to arrive early when they launch in stores on March 14 so that you don’t miss out.