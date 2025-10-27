Westlife ticket prices revealed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

Tickets go on sale this week

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Westlife ticket prices have been confirmed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates – and this is everything you need to know.

The group announced details of their 25th anniversary tour which will see Shane, Nicky, and Kian perform their biggest hits.

It’s stopping off in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, London, Brighton, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Manchester.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “World of Our Own”, “Flying Without Wings”, “You Raise Me Up” and “Swear It Again” to name a few.

They recently announced a run of Dublin and Belfast shows, which saw extra dates added in both cities following a huge demand for tickets.

The UK shows are expected to be just as popular when tickets go on sale this week.

Ahead of them being released, you can find out everything we know so far about Westlife ticket prices below.

What are the Westlife ticket prices?

The first UK venue has confirmed ticket prices for their tour, with prices ranging between £59.25 – £133.05 for Westlife’s show.

This is for the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, but fans can expect similar prices across the UK tour, with shows scheduled for the likes of Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

When do Westlife tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 31 October via:

You can find out about the presales taking place in our guide here.

29 September – Aberdeen, P&J Live – Ticketmaster

30 September – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – Ticketmaster

3 October – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

6 October – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

7 October – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster

9 October – London, The O2 – Ticketmaster / AXS

13 October – Brighton, The Brighton Centre – Ticketmaster

14 October – Bournemouth, International Centre – Ticketmaster

16 October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

19 October – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster

23 October – Manchester, Co-op Live – Ticketmaster