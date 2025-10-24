Westlife announce UK arena shows as part of their 25th anniversary tour

The band are celebrating their 25th anniversary

Westlife have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will perform a string of arena shows as part of their 25th anniversary tour.

They’ll kick off the UK run in Aberdeen on 29 September, and head to the likes of Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, London, Brighton, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Manchester.

Plus, Shane, Nicky, and Kian will also perform their previously announced five nights at Belfast’s SSE Arena between 27-31 October.

The news comes after they announced a huge residency at Dublin’s 3Arena for next September.

The group will perform 10 shows at the Irish venue, with more dates added due to demand for tickets.

Fans can expect to hear their greatest hits including “World of Our Own”, “Flying Without Wings”, “You Raise Me Up” and “Swear It Again” to name a few.

They’ll also headline a string of shows across Europe in November as part of the tour.

Ahead of Westlife tour tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Westlife tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 31 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans who pre-order their album, 25 – The Ultimate Collection – from the official store here before 1pm on Tuesday, 28 October will receive access to a presale.

This will take place from 10am on Wednesday, 29 October and you’ll be sent a unique code/link to access it.

29 September – Aberdeen, P&J Live – Ticketmaster

30 September – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – Ticketmaster

3 October – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

6 October – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

7 October – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster

9 October – London, The O2 – Ticketmaster / AXS

13 October – Brighton, The Brighton Centre – Ticketmaster

14 October – Bournemouth, International Centre – Ticketmaster

16 October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

19 October – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster

23 October – Manchester, Co-op Live – Ticketmaster