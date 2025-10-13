Search icon

Music

13th Oct 2025

Tyler, The Creator ticket prices revealed for his All Points East shows

Jonny Yates

Tyler, The Creator tickets prices revealed for his All Points East shows

All Points East tickets go on sale soon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

All Points East ticket prices for Tyler, The Creator’s two-day takeover have been confirmed by the festival.

The Victoria Park festival confirmed the artist as their first headliner for 2026, which will see him perform on 28 and 29 August.

It marks a first for the event, and he’ll be joined by different lineups on each day, with the likes of Rex Orange County, Turnstile and Mariah the Scientist on 28 August.

While Daniel Caesar, Baby Keem, and Dijon will join Tyler on the lineup on 29 August.

It follows up his sold out arena tour, which stopped off across the UK and Europe earlier this year including three nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Tickets for Tyler, The Creator’s shows at All Points East – which currently mark his only UK shows for 2026 – are expected to be in high demand.

Ahead of them going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

What are the ticket prices?

The first tickets have been released as part of an American Express presale. This gives fans an idea of what to expect from the ticket prices.

You can get either one-day or two-day tickets for Tyler, The Creator’s All Points East takeover. Day tickets were originally priced at £90, but prices have since increased.

Organisers said: “Tickets are priced according to time of ticket purchase. Later ticket releases may be priced higher for the same ticket type, however they do not provide any additional benefits or access. We recommend purchasing the lowest price available for your chosen ticket type.”

One-day tickets are confirmed to be priced at the following:

  • General admission – £102.15
  • Primary Entry – £112.85
  • VIP Garden – £165.95
  • VIP Garden + VIP Pit – £220.95

While two-day tickets are priced at the following:

  • General admission – £177.90
  • Primary entry – £188.90-£199.90
  • VIP Garden – £265.90-£306.90
  • VIP Garden + VIP Pit – £371.90-£416.90

When do Tyler, the Creator tickets go on sale for All Points East?

They go on general sale from 10am BST on Wednesday, 15 October via:

To find out about about presales taking place head to our guide here.

What’s the lineup?

The first acts have been confirmed for the 2026 edition of All Points East, with Tyler, the Creator hosting a two-day takeover and headlining 28-29 August. He’ll be joined by a host of artists on both days:

Friday, 28 August: Tyler the Creator, Rex Orange County, Turnstile, Mariah The Scientist, Clipse, Sexyy Red, Yebba, Ravyn Lenae, Fakemink, Vince Staples, Jean Dawson, Rochelle Jordan, Lovespells, AG Club, La Reezy and Mustard & Friends Takeover (2 day takeover).

Saturday, 29 August: Tyler the Creator, Daniel Caesar, Baby Keem, Dijon, Ghostface Killah, Syd, Faye Webster, Danny Brown, Jim Legxacy, Samara Cyn, Khamari, Mike, Quadeca, Partyof2 and Mustard & Friends Takeover

Topics:

All Points East,All Points East Festival,Music,Tickets,Tyler The Creator

RELATED ARTICLES

The Weeknd announces extra shows on his 2026 tour including a Manchester date

Affiliate

The Weeknd announces extra shows on his 2026 tour including a Manchester date

By Jonny Yates

The Streets announce headline UK tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

The Streets announce headline UK tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Luke Combs announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Luke Combs announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

Affiliate

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Louis Tomlinson ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Louis Tomlinson ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Hyde Park

Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

By Joseph Loftus

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

England icon labels Jobe and Jude Bellingham’s dad as an ‘absolute disgrace’

bellingham

England icon labels Jobe and Jude Bellingham’s dad as an ‘absolute disgrace’

By Sammi Minion

Emotional moment Israeli hostage breaks down as he’s reunited with family

Emotional moment Israeli hostage breaks down as he’s reunited with family

By JOE

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

Bohemians

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

By SportsJOE

Britain’s Got Talent star Dave Betton has died

britain's got talent

Britain’s Got Talent star Dave Betton has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Donald Trump says he’d like to visit Gaza as first hostages released

Donald Trump says he’d like to visit Gaza as first hostages released

By Nina McLaughlin

The Inbetweeners reportedly set to return with ‘original cast keen to reprise roles’

Joe Thomas

The Inbetweeners reportedly set to return with ‘original cast keen to reprise roles’

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Subway ups breakfast game with roll out of full English on a jacket potato

Subway ups breakfast game with roll out of full English on a jacket potato

By JOE

Royal Marine sniper thwarts £35m drug haul with single bullet from a helicopter

Drugs

Royal Marine sniper thwarts £35m drug haul with single bullet from a helicopter

By Harry Warner

Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

America

Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

By Harry Warner

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

Alien

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

By Ava Keady

Man ‘urinates’ on sacred Vatican altar in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers

News

Man ‘urinates’ on sacred Vatican altar in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers

By Harry Warner

Israel confirms exact date when all hostages will be released

Gaza

Israel confirms exact date when all hostages will be released

By Harry Warner

Load more stories