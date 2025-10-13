Tyler, The Creator ticket prices revealed for his All Points East shows

All Points East tickets go on sale soon

All Points East ticket prices for Tyler, The Creator’s two-day takeover have been confirmed by the festival.

The Victoria Park festival confirmed the artist as their first headliner for 2026, which will see him perform on 28 and 29 August.

It marks a first for the event, and he’ll be joined by different lineups on each day, with the likes of Rex Orange County, Turnstile and Mariah the Scientist on 28 August.

While Daniel Caesar, Baby Keem, and Dijon will join Tyler on the lineup on 29 August.

It follows up his sold out arena tour, which stopped off across the UK and Europe earlier this year including three nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Tickets for Tyler, The Creator’s shows at All Points East – which currently mark his only UK shows for 2026 – are expected to be in high demand.

Ahead of them going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

What are the ticket prices?

The first tickets have been released as part of an American Express presale. This gives fans an idea of what to expect from the ticket prices.

You can get either one-day or two-day tickets for Tyler, The Creator’s All Points East takeover. Day tickets were originally priced at £90, but prices have since increased.

Organisers said: “Tickets are priced according to time of ticket purchase. Later ticket releases may be priced higher for the same ticket type, however they do not provide any additional benefits or access. We recommend purchasing the lowest price available for your chosen ticket type.”

One-day tickets are confirmed to be priced at the following:

General admission – £102.15

Primary Entry – £112.85

VIP Garden – £165.95

VIP Garden + VIP Pit – £220.95

While two-day tickets are priced at the following:

General admission – £177.90

Primary entry – £188.90-£199.90

VIP Garden – £265.90-£306.90

VIP Garden + VIP Pit – £371.90-£416.90

When do Tyler, the Creator tickets go on sale for All Points East?

They go on general sale from 10am BST on Wednesday, 15 October via:

To find out about about presales taking place head to our guide here.

What’s the lineup?

The first acts have been confirmed for the 2026 edition of All Points East, with Tyler, the Creator hosting a two-day takeover and headlining 28-29 August. He’ll be joined by a host of artists on both days:

Friday, 28 August: Tyler the Creator, Rex Orange County, Turnstile, Mariah The Scientist, Clipse, Sexyy Red, Yebba, Ravyn Lenae, Fakemink, Vince Staples, Jean Dawson, Rochelle Jordan, Lovespells, AG Club, La Reezy and Mustard & Friends Takeover (2 day takeover).

Saturday, 29 August: Tyler the Creator, Daniel Caesar, Baby Keem, Dijon, Ghostface Killah, Syd, Faye Webster, Danny Brown, Jim Legxacy, Samara Cyn, Khamari, Mike, Quadeca, Partyof2 and Mustard & Friends Takeover