09th Oct 2025

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

Jonny Yates

He’ll headline two nights at Victoria Park

All Points East festival has announced Tyler, The Creator as its first headliner for 2026.

The artist will takeover two nights of the London festival, headlining on both 28 and 29 August.

He’ll be joined by different lineups on each day at Victoria Park, with Rex Orange County, Turnstile, Mariah The Scientist, Sexyy Red, Ravyn Lenae and Vince Staples on the Friday.

While Daniel Caesar, Baby Keem, Dijon, Ghostface Killah, Syd and Danny Brown will perform at the event across the Saturday.

The news follows up his Chromakopia World Tour, which stopped off across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

It was in support of his number one album of the same name, which features the likes of “Like Him”, “Noid” and “Rah Tah Tah”.

He recently released his ninth album, Don’t Tap the Glass, which features “Ring Ring Ring” and “Sugar on My Tongue”.

He’ll perform the tracks live for the first time as part of his sets at All Points East and Lollapalooza in South America next year.

The other headliners for All Points East are expected to be announced in the coming months, with Raye, The Maccabees, Barry Can’t Swim and Chase and Status topping the bill this year.

Ahead of Tyler, The Creator tickets going on sale for All Points East, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Tyler, the Creator tickets go on sale for All Points East?

They go on general sale from 10am BST on Wednesday, 15 October via:

Fans can purchase tickets for the Friday, Saturday, or a two-day tickets for Tyler, The Creator’s shows.

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, a Ticketmaster presale takes place from 10am BST on Tuesday, 14 October. This is available to those with a Ticketmaster account and signed up to the site’s mailing list. You’ll receive an email with a presale link, so check your inbox.

What’s the lineup?

The first acts have been confirmed for the 2026 edition of All Points East, with Tyler, the Creator hosting a two-day takeover and headlining 28-29 August. He’ll be joined by a host of artists on both days:

Friday, 28 August: Tyler the Creator, Rex Orange County, Turnstile, Mariah The Scientist, Clipse, Sexyy Red, Yebba, Ravyn Lenae, Fakemink, Vince Staples, Jean Dawson, Rochelle Jordan, Lovespells, AG Club, La Reezy and Mustard & Friends Takeover (2 day takeover).

Saturday, 29 August: Tyler the Creator, Daniel Caesar, Baby Keem, Dijon, Ghostface Killah, Syd, Faye Webster, Danny Brown, Jim Legxacy, Samara Cyn, Khamari, Mike, Quadeca, Partyof2 and Mustard & Friends Takeover

