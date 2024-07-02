Search icon

02nd Jul 2024

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

Harry Warner

kerrang!

An iconic send off for an iconic channel

Kerrang’s final run of songs before the music TV channel was taken off air left viewers in tears after 23 years of broadcasting.

The final line up of songs was worthy of the channel that shaped so many people’s childhoods throughout the early 2000s and into the 2010s.

The music TV channel that garnered a cult following among rock, indie and metal fans and was extremely popular with alternative sub cultures.

After over two decades broadcasting music videos with its phone-in feature that made it so popular, Channel 4 who owns the channel, announced the station would be closing down last February as part of cost cutting measures.

Closed down last Sunday night (June 30), the final four songs to be played hit deep with fans of the channel.

The final line up consisted of:

  • My Chemical Romance – I’m Not Okay
  • Linkin Park – In The End
  • Green Day – Good Riddance
  • Fall Out Boy – Thanks For The Memories

An apt finale to a channel that had championed all those bands and songs throughout its time on air.

Fans were understandably left distraught by the last dance taking to social media to express their sorrows.

One user wrote: “Oh man, I used to watch Music Vids on Kerrang TV all the time as a teen. Would buy the Kerrang magazine regularly, too. Sad sad times. YouTube and streaming platforms have killed the popularity of music video channels.”

Another wrote: “kerrang tv closing with thnks fr th mmrs has actually destroyed me

Meanwhile one user simply said: “thanks, I’m crying.”

Having such an influence on so many people growing up, it’s unsurprising the outpouring of affection for the now defunct TV station.

Along with Kerrang, music channels Kiss, 4Music, Magic and The Box were all taken off the airwaves over the weekend.

And for a generation of rock, emo, indie, and pop punk fans, it was Kerrang’s departure that hit closest to home.

Reacting on X, one person wrote: “If it wasn’t for Kerrang TV, I wouldn’t be listening to All American Rejects, Yellowcard, New Found Glory and a whole bunch of other artists, both past and present. It sucks to see their tv station being shut down…”

Explaining the decision to shut down the music channels, Channel 4 said what the channels offered was being replaced by social media.

The broadcaster said in a statement: “As we announced earlier this year as part of Channel 4’s digital-first Fast Forward strategy, we will be closing our Box network of channels from 1 July across all platforms – as they are no longer of sufficient scale to deliver meaningful return on investment.

“Our strategy reflects the generational shift in TV viewing and involves reducing costs – particularly in linear activities – to allow us to invest in digital priorities and stay competitive in a world of global entertainment conglomerates and social media giants.”

