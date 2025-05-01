This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

Haim tickets go on sale soon
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.
Haim tickets go on sale soon for their I Quit Tour dates across the UK and North America – and this is everything you need to know.
The group will headline shows this September and October in support of their upcoming fourth studio album.
It’ll see them headline a full UK arena tour, stopping off in Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton, London, Manchester and Glasgow.
While the North American leg begins on 4 September in Philadelphia and wraps up on 11 October in Santa Barbara.
The LP is due for release on 20 June and features singles “Relationships”, “Down to Be Wrong” and “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out”.
Ahead of Haim tickets going on sale you can find out on-sale date and time info, prices and the full tour schedule below.
When can I get Haim tickets?
Following this week’s presales, Haim tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 2 May via:
- ticketmaster.co.uk
- axs.com/uk
- ticketmaster.com
- seatunique.com (hospitality tickets)
How much are tickets?
It’s been confirmed that tickets for their UK shows are priced between £42.25 – £99.60 for standard tickets.
While VIP tickets are priced at £191.95 / £313.70 / £390.95.
What are Haim’s tour dates for 2025?
27 June – Scenic Stage Arena, Dreamland Margate – tickets
4 September – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann – tickets
5 September – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs – tickets
6 September – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
8 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
9 September – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl – tickets
10 September – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion – tickets
12 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
13 September – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club – tickets
14 September – Minneapolis, MN – Armory – tickets
17 September – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater – tickets
18 September – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater – tickets
20 September – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports – tickets
23 September – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre – tickets
25 September – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory – tickets
26 September – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – tickets
28 September – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn – tickets
30 September – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
3 October – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – tickets
4 October – Magna, UT – The Great Saltair – tickets
7 October – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – tickets
9 October – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – tickets
10 October – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – tickets
11 October – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl – tickets
24 October – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – tickets
25 October – Utilita Arena, Cardiff – tickets
26 October – Brighton Centre – tickets
28 October – O2 Arena, London – tickets
30 October – Co-op Live, Manchester – tickets
31 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – tickets