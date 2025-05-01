Search icon

Music

01st May 2025

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

Jonny Yates

Haim tickets go on sale soon

Haim tickets go on sale soon for their I Quit Tour dates across the UK and North America – and this is everything you need to know.

The group will headline shows this September and October in support of their upcoming fourth studio album.

It’ll see them headline a full UK arena tour, stopping off in Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

While the North American leg begins on 4 September in Philadelphia and wraps up on 11 October in Santa Barbara.

The LP is due for release on 20 June and features singles “Relationships”, “Down to Be Wrong” and “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out”.

Ahead of Haim tickets going on sale you can find out on-sale date and time info, prices and the full tour schedule below.

When can I get Haim tickets?

Following this week’s presales, Haim tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 2 May via:

How much are tickets?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for their UK shows are priced between £42.25 – £99.60 for standard tickets.

While VIP tickets are priced at £191.95 / £313.70 / £390.95.

What are Haim’s tour dates for 2025?

27 June – Scenic Stage Arena, Dreamland Margate – tickets

4 September – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann – tickets

5 September – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs – tickets

6 September – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

8 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

9 September – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl – tickets

10 September – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion – tickets

12 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

13 September – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club – tickets

14 September – Minneapolis, MN – Armory – tickets

17 September – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater – tickets

18 September – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater – tickets

20 September – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports – tickets

23 September – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre – tickets

25 September – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory – tickets

26 September – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – tickets

28 September – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn – tickets

30 September – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

3 October – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – tickets

4 October – Magna, UT – The Great Saltair – tickets

7 October – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – tickets

9 October – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – tickets

10 October – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – tickets

11 October – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl – tickets

24 October – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – tickets

25 October – Utilita Arena, Cardiff – tickets

26 October – Brighton Centre – tickets

28 October – O2 Arena, London – tickets

30 October – Co-op Live, Manchester – tickets

31 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – tickets

