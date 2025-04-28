Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Haim have announced details of a headline tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will play a string of arena shows in the UK, US and Canada across September and October as part of the I Quit Tour.

This includes a show at Dreamland Margate this summer ahead of arena shows including the likes of London’s O2 Arena, Manchester’s Co-op Live and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro in October.

The US leg of the tour includes a show at Madison Square Garden, as well as dates in Chicago, Houston, San Francisco and Inglewood.

The news comes after the group teased the tour announcement on TikTok. The clip featured the caption “tour announce when??” alongside the group getting closer to the camera to the Jaws theme soundtrack.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, I Quit, which is due for release on 20 June.

The LP features singles “Relationships”, “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out” and “Down to Be Wrong” and marks their first album in five years.

They’ve recently played two surprise concerts at the Bellwether theatre in Los Angeles, their first full concert in nearly two years.

It saw the group play new tracks alongside previously released singles and they were also joined by Addison Rae.

The band are also confirmed to be performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend this May alongside the likes of Jorja Smith, Lola Young, Wet Leg, Tate McRae and Mumford & Sons.

Ahead of Haim tickets going on sale for their 2025 tour dates you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Haim tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 2 May via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, in the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 30 April. This can be accessed via the O2 app or priority.o2.co.uk.

An album presale is also taking place for fans who pre-order it from the official store here by 12pm BST on 29 April. You’ll then receive an exclusive presale code by 5pm BST on 29 April. The album presale then takes place from 10am BST on 30 April.

In the US a number of presales take place from 10am local time on Thursday, 1 May. This includes an artist presale which you can sign up to via the group’s website, a Spotify presale, which fans will receive details of via email, a Ticketmaster presale via the ticketing retailer’s website.

27 June – Scenic Stage Arena, Dreamland Margate – tickets

4 September – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann – tickets

5 September – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs – tickets

6 September – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

8 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

9 September – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl – tickets

10 September – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion – tickets

12 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

13 September – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club – tickets

14 September – Minneapolis, MN – Armory – tickets

17 September – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater – tickets

18 September – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater – tickets

20 September – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports – tickets

23 September – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre – tickets

25 September – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory – tickets

26 September – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – tickets

28 September – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn – tickets

30 September – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

3 October – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – tickets

4 October – Magna, UT – The Great Saltair – tickets

7 October – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – tickets

9 October – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – tickets

10 October – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – tickets

11 October – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl – tickets

24 October – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – tickets

25 October – Utilita Arena, Cardiff – tickets

26 October – Brighton Centre – tickets

28 October – O2 Arena, London – tickets

30 October – Co-op Live, Manchester – tickets

31 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – tickets