Search icon

lifestyle

25th Sep 2023

Man whose body is ‘90% covered in ink’ claims he was hidden by boss because of tattoos

JOE

‘The reason why you won’t get a job is not that you look totally different, it’s because people won’t give you a job’

A heavily-tattooed man has told how he was moved around an office so managers wouldn’t see him.

Matthew Whelan, also known as King Of Ink Land, has over 90 per cent of his body covered in ink.

The body-modification aficionado, from Birmingham, says his choice to decorate his body has had a real impact on his professional life.

Whelan, also commonly referred to as ‘Britain’s most tattooed man, says he faced discrimination when he worked in a call centre.

The 43-year-old claims he was hidden from management during an “office reshuffle” because of his body art.

He told the Daily Star in 2022: “You bring ultimate restrictions upon yourself by looking different. That’s not just alternative people.

“Basically the reason why you won’t get a job is not that you look totally different, it’s because people won’t give you a job.”

King, who has more more than 300 tattoos, went on to say the reason for this “also depends on what the industry is and their dress code”.

The dress code, Whelan said, should be limited to clothing, not appearance.

“This appearance, this extreme alternative look can restrict people and has restricted me in the past, even when I’ve been in employment.”

Speaking about the incident at the call centre, Whelan said: “I got shuffled around from one office to another when I was working in a call centre. The managers were coming up so they decided to have a move around in the office.

“The person they got to move was me. I got shifted from one end of the office down to the bottom when the managers come up.”

Since then, Whelan told the Star, he’s carved out a role on TV, including on BBC’s Doctors.

Due to his look, Whelan has been somewhat typecast in prisoner roles, but that doesn’t bother him: “I’m not gonna pop up in Downton Abbey as an actor, am I?

“Unless having an alternative scene or someone’s tripping out or something I suppose.”

Related links:

Dennis Rodman gets giant tattoo of his girlfriend’s face on his cheek

Mum hunts man whose name she tattooed on her bum during girls’ Magaluf getaway 10 years ago

TikToker gets huge back tattoo with boyfriend week before they break up

Man who spent thousands to look like ‘Black Alien’ can’t get job because of body modifications

Man chops off two fingers in mission to become fully-fledged ‘black alien’

Topics:

employment,Tattoo,tattooing

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I will never get a full time job – I plan to live with my mum until I’m 50’

Career

‘I will never get a full time job – I plan to live with my mum until I’m 50’

By Steve Hopkins

Maori man kicked out of pub for having traditional facial tattoos

Australia

Maori man kicked out of pub for having traditional facial tattoos

By Steve Hopkins

Wilko collapses into administration putting 12,000 jobs at risk

employment

Wilko collapses into administration putting 12,000 jobs at risk

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Video of freshly cut meat spasming is turning people into vegetarians

Diet

Video of freshly cut meat spasming is turning people into vegetarians

By JOE

Mum labeled cruel for defrosting sandwiches she makes for kids lunches every two weeks

Cost of living crisis

Mum labeled cruel for defrosting sandwiches she makes for kids lunches every two weeks

By Steve Hopkins

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

Career

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

By Charlie Herbert

‘I’m following in my mum’s footsteps to become a full-time stripper at the age of 20’

adult entertainment

‘I’m following in my mum’s footsteps to become a full-time stripper at the age of 20’

By JOE

Boss uses ‘salt and pepper test’ during job interviews to judge a person’s character

job interview

Boss uses ‘salt and pepper test’ during job interviews to judge a person’s character

By Callum Boyle

Britain’s biggest family are on their 18th holiday in 20 months

Family

Britain’s biggest family are on their 18th holiday in 20 months

By JOE

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

suella braverman

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

By Jack Peat

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

By Joseph Loftus

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

ethan payne

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

By Charlie Herbert

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

By Joseph Loftus

Chelsea co-owner runs from fans after Aston Villa defeat

Behdad Eghbali

Chelsea co-owner runs from fans after Aston Villa defeat

By Callum Boyle

Heart Xmas which plays Christmas songs 24/7 has just launched

Christmas

Heart Xmas which plays Christmas songs 24/7 has just launched

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Conor McGregor can use one MMA move that once sent a Mayweather through the ropes

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor can use one MMA move that once sent a Mayweather through the ropes

By Ben Kiely

Julen Lopetegui was ‘surprised’ after being sacked by Real Madrid

Football

Julen Lopetegui was ‘surprised’ after being sacked by Real Madrid

By Reuben Pinder

Three changes for Spain as Hierro drops star player for Russia clash

Andres Iniesta

Three changes for Spain as Hierro drops star player for Russia clash

By Reuben Pinder

Of course Michael Carrick was going to score a peach at his testimonial

Manchester United

Of course Michael Carrick was going to score a peach at his testimonial

By Darragh Murphy

WATCH: James Corden helps England team plead for America’s support in the World Cup

England

WATCH: James Corden helps England team plead for America’s support in the World Cup

By Simon Lloyd

Man throws eggs at King Charles and Queen consort

Camilla Parker Bowles

Man throws eggs at King Charles and Queen consort

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories