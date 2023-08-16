Search icon

lifestyle

16th Aug 2023

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

Charlie Herbert

Lawyer shares one question you should 'never answer in a million years' if pulled over by police

It can often be a ‘trick question designed to catch drivers off guard’

A lawyer has shared the one question you should “never answer in a million years” if you’re pulled over by the police.

@tiktokstreetlawyer shares videos on the platform explaining aspects of English law and legal info to followers so that they know their rights and can protect themselves.

In a recent post clip, he starts of by saying: “Here’s a question you should never answer in a million years without knowing the suspected offence you are accused of.”

Whilst you might be expecting it to be something like “have you been drinking?” or “do you know how fast you were going?”, it’s actually something which at first could seem quite innocent.

The lawyer continues: “It’s the one where you get stopped by police in your car and the officer asks you: ‘Do you know why I pulled you over?'”

He advises that you think twice before answering, and that you shouldn’t try and guess the correct response “unless you are a Jedi mind reader.”

(TikTok/@tiktokstreetlawyer)

The best way to proceed is to not answer at all, with the lawyer explaining: “You don’t know exactly what’s going through the officer’s mind, right?

“So why are you talking without information from the officer?”

He explained that the question can often be a “trick” one, and is designed to “catch drivers off guard before they realise they are not legally required to answer this question.”

The legal expert continued: “Imagine it’s not a trick question and without knowing the offence you were accused of you answer: ‘Because I ran a red light. Because I was speeding. Because I was eating a kebab. Because I am the Muffin Man’.

“You’ve just admitted to four criminal offences when the officer was only thinking and maybe only had evidence about one offence – assuming they had any offence in mind in the first place.”

(Getty)

And these “confessions” can then be used against you in a court of law.

The correct reply? To ask: “Officer, please tell me.”

This will then put you in a “a better position to talk or not to talk – that’s your choice’.

He concludes: “Admitting to a minor road traffic violation might avoid court altogether and you might get some safety advice too.

“Answering police questions based on ignorance and speculation increases the risk of you going to court and you having to plead guilty to being the Muffin Man.”

@tiktokstreetlawyer

How to answer this police question- “why do you think i pullled you over?” #streetlawyer #communitylegaleducation #police #traffic #question #fyp

♬ original sound – Street Lawyer

Reacting to the lawyer’s advice in the comments, one person wrote: “I would start panicking and admitting to things I haven’t even done.”

Another added: “If you don’t know how am I meant to know?”

A third stated: “If you don’t know I’m not going to tell you.”

And a fourth joked: “Because I am the Muffin Man.”

Related links:

Mum shares ‘horrifying’ Creme Egg picture as warning to others

Man shares non-nonsense method to stop ‘disrespectful’ people walking across his lawn

Bartender shares red flags customers should look for when ordering drinks

Topics:

Law,Lawyer,Police,TikTok

RELATED ARTICLES

Pelvic floor expert explains why you should never wipe more than three times after going for a poo

Hygiene

Pelvic floor expert explains why you should never wipe more than three times after going for a poo

By Steve Hopkins

My husband of 10 years died — and I got to tell his mistress

Marriage

My husband of 10 years died — and I got to tell his mistress

By JOE

Boy, 14, arrested after girl, seven, killed in hit-and-run collision with motorbike

Police

Boy, 14, arrested after girl, seven, killed in hit-and-run collision with motorbike

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Woman who eats toilet paper every day says it’s the perfect snack

Woman who eats toilet paper every day says it’s the perfect snack

By Joseph Loftus

You can now stay in a wombat’s burrow as unique B&B opens to the public

You can now stay in a wombat’s burrow as unique B&B opens to the public

By Jack Peat

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

bills

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

By Charlie Herbert

British family raises £3,000 to fly ‘adorable’ blind stray puppy to the UK from Mauritius

adoption

British family raises £3,000 to fly ‘adorable’ blind stray puppy to the UK from Mauritius

By JOE

Britain’s biggest family are on their 18th holiday in 20 months

Family

Britain’s biggest family are on their 18th holiday in 20 months

By JOE

‘My girlfriend has a penis, and no, I’m not gay’

gender identity

‘My girlfriend has a penis, and no, I’m not gay’

By Steve Hopkins

Manchester United issue statement on Mason Greenwood

Football

Manchester United issue statement on Mason Greenwood

By Callum Boyle

Jurrien Timber to miss rest of the year through injury

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber to miss rest of the year through injury

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd chief explains Mason Greenwood investigation after delaying return decision

Football

Man Utd chief explains Mason Greenwood investigation after delaying return decision

By Callum Boyle

Owners of Britain’s wonkiest pub have links to previous fire incident

Britain's wonkiest pub

Owners of Britain’s wonkiest pub have links to previous fire incident

By Charlie Herbert

New Bradley Cooper film slammed for using fake nose to play Jewish actor

New Bradley Cooper film slammed for using fake nose to play Jewish actor

By Joseph Loftus

Ricky Gervais calls bullfighter gored in the rectum a c**t

Animal Cruelty

Ricky Gervais calls bullfighter gored in the rectum a c**t

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

James Milner’s comment when asked to play left-back for Liverpool was something else

Football

James Milner’s comment when asked to play left-back for Liverpool was something else

By Robert Redmond

Khal Drogo’s successor in the new Game of Thrones is absolutely shredded

Fitness

Khal Drogo’s successor in the new Game of Thrones is absolutely shredded

By Ben Kenyon

Trump’s terrifyingly stupid idea to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Bomb

Trump’s terrifyingly stupid idea to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Kieran Galpin

Somebody on CBB doesn’t know how to start a PowerPoint presentation

CBB

Somebody on CBB doesn’t know how to start a PowerPoint presentation

By Ciara Knight

Harry Kane awarded MBE while Gareth Southgate gets OBE in New Year Honours list

England

Harry Kane awarded MBE while Gareth Southgate gets OBE in New Year Honours list

By Simon Lloyd

Activist who disrupted Spurs game claims he is a big football fan

Football

Activist who disrupted Spurs game claims he is a big football fan

By Daniel Brown

Load more stories