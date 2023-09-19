Search icon

lifestyle

19th Sep 2023

‘I will never get a full time job – I plan to live with my mum until I’m 50’

Steve Hopkins

The Aussie student said ‘you can’t force someone to believe what you believe’

A student has announced that he had decided that he will never work full-time as it doesn’t “align with his beliefs” – and a lot of people agree with him.

Anthony Voulgaris, a uni student from Melbourne, Australia, previously made headlines for saying that he planning to live with his parent until he’s 50.

In a TikTok post on Friday, Anthony, rather formally declared his intentions to only work part time.

“I would just like to come on here and formally announce that I don’t think full-time work is for me, yeah, personally not for me,” he said.

“I would like to sit here and provide reasons, but there’s not many.

“I just don’t think personally that it aligns with my beliefs, you know my belief system.

“You can’t force someone to believe what you believe, so yeah.”

@anthonyvoulgaris

I dont wanna #fulltimework #adulting #idontwanttobeanadult #adultlife

♬ original sound – Anthony Voulgaris

Rather than call him out, viewers of Anthony’s post were rather sympathetic. A lot even agreed with him.

“Personally, I’m on your level, I’m fact I think I was born to be a stay at home mum/ housewife so yeah nah no work for me,” one person wrote.

Another added: “I haven’t worked full time since covid, 4 day weeks max now, I need an admin day.”

A third person wrote: “I’ve had two part time jobs for 20+ years. It is great. no office politics for me. Live the dream.”

Another person noted just a short reduction in their working hours has made all the difference: “I just went from 8-hour days to 6, and what a difference! It feels like I have so much extra free time in a day to accomplish things!”

Anthony caused a stir earlier this year when he revealed his plans to continue living at home, well beyond his student days.

He even went so far as to question why anyone would choose to leave home, announcing: “I’m staying here as long as I can.”

Anthony explained: “I get free food, I get my washing done for me – that’s lucky, a lot of people don’t get that – I’m not moving out ever.

“If I can stay here until I’m 50, I will. I’m slaving off of these people and I’ll continue to do so, happily.”

According to Statista, around 40 per cent of young adults aged between 15 and 34 lived with their parents in the UK in 2022, or around 6.7 million people, which was a decline on the previous year.

The Office of National Statistics found in March 2021, that 4.9m adult children were living with this parents in England and Wales, according to a report in The Economist.

Related links:

Landlord, 22, says young have ‘no excuse’ for not owning a home

Man quits his McDonald’s job in the middle of a shift after being asked to clean

Man celebrates 98th birthday at work after spending his whole life working 7 days a week

Topics:

Career,employment,Students

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I will never get a full time job – I plan to live with my mum until I’m 50’

Career

‘I will never get a full time job – I plan to live with my mum until I’m 50’

By Steve Hopkins

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

Career

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

By Charlie Herbert

Wilko collapses into administration putting 12,000 jobs at risk

employment

Wilko collapses into administration putting 12,000 jobs at risk

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Boyfriend who earns three times more than girlfriend called ‘tight’ for asking her to pay half

Cost of living crisis

Boyfriend who earns three times more than girlfriend called ‘tight’ for asking her to pay half

By Steve Hopkins

Maori man kicked out of pub for having traditional facial tattoos

Australia

Maori man kicked out of pub for having traditional facial tattoos

By Steve Hopkins

‘My girlfriend has a penis, and no, I’m not gay’

gender identity

‘My girlfriend has a penis, and no, I’m not gay’

By Steve Hopkins

Pub landlord reveals what the number on a pint glass means

Pub landlord reveals what the number on a pint glass means

By Joseph Loftus

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

bills

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

By Charlie Herbert

Teen fresh out of high school opens a cafe and is heartbroken when it gets no customers

Australia

Teen fresh out of high school opens a cafe and is heartbroken when it gets no customers

By Charlie Herbert

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Millions of Brits can expect payment up to £600 to hit bank account over winter

Millions of Brits can expect payment up to £600 to hit bank account over winter

By Joseph Loftus

Fans predict when Man United could sack Erik ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

Fans predict when Man United could sack Erik ten Hag

By JOE

David De Gea set to make long-awaited return

David de Gea

David De Gea set to make long-awaited return

By Callum Boyle

Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of club’s Champions League match

Champions League

Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of club’s Champions League match

By Steve Hopkins

Netflix adding one of goriest and blood soaked horror movies of 2023

Netflix adding one of goriest and blood soaked horror movies of 2023

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

Child, 12, dies after garage wall collapses in Clacton

Essex

Child, 12, dies after garage wall collapses in Clacton

By Charlie Herbert

The official results are coming in and they are overwhelmingly in favour of ‘Yes’

News

The official results are coming in and they are overwhelmingly in favour of ‘Yes’

By Jade Hayden

Game of Thrones actor who plays Bran Stark says Night King theory is ‘interesting’

Entertainment

Game of Thrones actor who plays Bran Stark says Night King theory is ‘interesting’

By Jujia Li

Unai Emery confirms he won’t be joining Newcastle United

Football

Unai Emery confirms he won’t be joining Newcastle United

By Daniel Brown

Dog owner who lost arm after American Bulldog mauled her is suing RSPCA for £200,000

American bulldog

Dog owner who lost arm after American Bulldog mauled her is suing RSPCA for £200,000

By Steve Hopkins

Australia will be missing some stars ahead of their Pool A decider with Wales

Australia

Australia will be missing some stars ahead of their Pool A decider with Wales

By Kevin Beirne

Load more stories