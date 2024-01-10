Search icon

Lifestyle

10th Jan 2024

Woman sparks debate after refusing to leave a tip at bridal store

Charlie Herbert

Woman sparks debate after refusing leave a tip at bridal store

‘Tipping culture is out of control’

A bride-to-be has sparked debate over whether it’s okay to leave a tip at a bridal store.

Tipping is relatively common practice at restaurants here in the UK, but in the US it’s a different level. Across the pond, tipping isn’t just considered a nice gesture – it’s taken as a given.

And a woman has now sparked debate after revealing that she didn’t leave a tip when purchasing a wedding dress from a bridal store.

Sharing her story in a video on TikTok, Ina Josipović (@inajosipovic) said: “Can we talk about tipping culture and the weirdest place that you’ve ever been asked to tip really quick?

“I went shopping for my wedding dress a week and a half ago, and I ended up finding my dress at the first store that I went to.

“And I’m not joking, when I went to go pay, they flipped their little iPad around and asked for a tip.

“When I tell you I full on froze, I just… I stood there and I think they saw the blood leave my body.”

She continued: “I did not expect to have to tip buying a wedding dress. So I just kind of stood there.

“And luckily, I speak a different language, and my best friend bought a wedding dress at a different store sometime last year, so in a different language I looked at her and I said, ‘Hey, did you tip when you bought your wedding dress?’

“And she was like, ‘No’. And then I was like, ‘Did they ask you to tip?’ And she said no.”

Iva said she was left trying to work out how much of a tip she should give, explaining that it customers were not expected to leave tips when she worked in retail.

She also pointed out that an extra 10 per cent on a “$1,500, $2,000 dress” would be a pretty hefty addition to the bill..

Ina finished off by saying that tipping had got “kind of weird lately” and asked if any other brides had tipped when buying their dress.

@inajosipovic

the bosnian in me really shows with all that hand movement lol #foryou #fyp #viral #tips #tippingculture #bride #bridetobe #2024bride #wedding #weddingtiktok #weddingdress #utah

♬ original sound – inajosipovic

Plenty of people took to the comments to give their thoughts on the matter.

One person wrote: “I literally have no shame just pressing no tip.”

Another said: “The only people I tip is a waitress.”

A third agreed that the “tipping culture in the US is out of control” but added that they are “always a good tipper at the hair and nail salons and restaurants.”

Some people did offer some justification for tipping at a bridal store though, with one person commenting: “I am a bridal stylist and I agree 10 per cent is crazy for a tip. I will say though our appts are 2 hours long and we have to maintain energy and provide”

Someone else said: “Some Bridal shops don’t do commission. And if they’re carrying the dresses and helping you dress, it makes sense if they’re helping you.”

In an update to her followers, Ina revealed that she did actually tip after buying the dress.

Related links:

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

Man secretly learns Korean for a year to surprise bride at wedding speech

Passive aggressive tipping technique leaves people furious

Topics:

bride,tipping,Wedding

RELATED ARTICLES

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

Couple’s £46 million wedding sparks furious reaction

Money

Couple’s £46 million wedding sparks furious reaction

By Charlie Herbert

‘My vegan fiancé is banning meat at our wedding – I want to call it off’

Vegan

‘My vegan fiancé is banning meat at our wedding – I want to call it off’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

This footage of a drone flying through a fireworks display is beautiful (Video)

Drones

This footage of a drone flying through a fireworks display is beautiful (Video)

By JOE

This is what women want most from their partner when they’re sick

Health

This is what women want most from their partner when they’re sick

By Joe Harrington

Meet Exploding Unicorn, the Twitter account making dad jokes funny

Dad

Meet Exploding Unicorn, the Twitter account making dad jokes funny

By Jordan Gold

Eminem has gone 14 years without drugs and spoke about near-fatal overdose

Drugs

Eminem has gone 14 years without drugs and spoke about near-fatal overdose

By Charlie Herbert

Up to half of all European flights today to face delays due to technical failure

Eurocontrol

Up to half of all European flights today to face delays due to technical failure

By Rory Cashin

Man Crush: Why everybody absolutely bloody loves Tom Hardy

feature-homepage

Man Crush: Why everybody absolutely bloody loves Tom Hardy

By Jordan Gold

The punishment you could face for using an Amazon fire stick illegally

Amazon Prime Video

The punishment you could face for using an Amazon fire stick illegally

By Callum Boyle

Designated Survivor actor Adan Canto dead at 42

Designated Survivor actor Adan Canto dead at 42

By Joseph Loftus

Thiago Silva confronts fuming Chelsea fans after Middlesbrough defeat

Carabao Cup

Thiago Silva confronts fuming Chelsea fans after Middlesbrough defeat

By Callum Boyle

News reader choked up as she reveals her devastating cancer diagnosis live on air

News reader choked up as she reveals her devastating cancer diagnosis live on air

By Callum Boyle

Irish uproar after UK magazine claims Barry Keoghan as a Brit

Irish uproar after UK magazine claims Barry Keoghan as a Brit

By Simon Kelly

Warning to people using Amazon Fire sticks illegally as intelligence officers crackdown on streamers

Amazon Prime Video

Warning to people using Amazon Fire sticks illegally as intelligence officers crackdown on streamers

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix dropping Ricky Gervais special on Christmas day that will ‘break the internet’

Netflix dropping Ricky Gervais special on Christmas day that will ‘break the internet’

By JOE

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Fury on the honour of carrying his family name into pro debut

Boxing

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Fury on the honour of carrying his family name into pro debut

By Darragh Murphy

BBC fans call for Fiona Bruce and Laura Kuenssberg to be investigated

BBC

BBC fans call for Fiona Bruce and Laura Kuenssberg to be investigated

By Charlie Herbert

What they don’t tell you about bodybuilding photoshoots

Bodybuilding

What they don’t tell you about bodybuilding photoshoots

By Alex Roberts

Joey Barton’s take on Gareth Southgate and England has been torn apart on social media

2018 FIFA World Cup

Joey Barton’s take on Gareth Southgate and England has been torn apart on social media

By Darragh Murphy

Celebrity Big Brother faced with ‘racism’ accusations on opening night

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother faced with ‘racism’ accusations on opening night

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories